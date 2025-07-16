^

Entertainment

'Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale' features 5 Filipino favorites

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 11:56am
The Filipino representatives in 'Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale'
Drag Race Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Reality competition series "Drag Race Philippines" unveiled the 12 contestants competing in the upcoming special "Slaysian Royale" season.

"Slaysian Royale" features Asian drag queens from around the world battling it out an all-stars version of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

"This new version of 'Drag Race' shines a spotlight on Asian drag as never before, celebrating its culture, its history and creativity in a unique battle royale," producers and World of Wonder founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey previously said in a statement.

"Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale" will follow a format similar to the show "Vs. the World," which has been done in the United Kingdom and Canada franchises.

Five of the 12 contestants are from the past three seasons of "Drag Race Philippines":

  • Arizona Brandy, Season 2 runner-up
  • Bernie, Season 2 3rd place finisher
  • Brigiding, Season 1 6th place finisher
  • Khianna, Season 3 runner-up
  • Viñas DeLuxe, Season 1 7th place finisher

Brigiding and Viñas DeLuxe are drag sisters from the Divine Divas with Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole. Both had drag daughters in subsequent seasons — Tiny DeLuxe in Season 2 and Zymba Ding in Season 3.

Khianna is the highest-placed drag queen from Mindanao to date.

Bernie made history with fellow third place finisher M1ss Jade So and Season 2 winner Captivating Katkat as the first time a "Drag Race" season had three transwomen in the finals.

Filling out the line-up and representing different "Drag Race" editions are:

  • Ivory Glaze, "Drag Race Down Under" Season 3 9th place finisher
  • Kitty Space, "Drag Race France" Season 2 9th place finisher
  • Madame Yoko, "Drag Race Belgique" Season 2 8th place finisher
  • Siam Phusri, "Drag Race Thailand" Season 3 7th place finisher
  • Suki Doll, "Canada's Drag Race" Season 2 9th place finisher and Miss Congeniality winner
  • Sum Ting Wong, "Drag Race UK" Season 1 7th place finisher.
  • Yuhua, "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 10 12th place finisher

Kitty, Sum, and Yoko are part-Vietnamese (Sum's parents are also of Chinese descent), with the former two the first Asians to compete on their respective "Drag Race" editions.

Ivory and Yuhua are both part-Chinese, while Suki is of Chinese, Cambodian, and Vietnamese descent.

Paolo Ballesteros, fondly called Mama Pao, returns to host and judge the special edition of "Drag Race Philippines," which premieres on August 13.

This will mark the first "Drag Race Philippines" without main judge and past "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Jiggly Caliente, who passed away earlier this year.

RELATED: Drag artist Jiggly Caliente dies at 44

DRAG RACE

DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE
