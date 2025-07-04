^

'Ibibigay niya lahat': Daniel Padilla impresses stunt trainer Lance Pimentel

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 12:43pm
'Ibibigay niya lahat': Daniel Padilla impresses stunt trainer Lance Pimentel
Composite photos of Daniel Padilla and Lance Pimentel
Star Creatives, Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Stunt choreographer and action director Lance Pimentel was all praises for his "Incognito" co-star Daniel Padilla especially with the actor's action abilities. 

The stunt trainer told Philstar.com in an interview that "Incognito" viewers should look out for his fight scene with Daniel during the series finale.

"Si DJ talagang ibibigay niya lahat. Lalo na yung fight namin sa Marawi. Watch out for that one. Talagang yon ang most intense fight na ginawa ko in my life," Lance said.

"Talagang nagkakatamaan talaga kami. It's so easy and fun to work with DJ kasi talagang binibigay talaga lahat. Walang arte arte, aksyon talaga," he added. 

Lance plays Kenji Lee in "Incognito," his latest project following numerous stunt endeavors behind and in front of the camera.

He dedicated several months to be a trainer for the "Incognito" cast, guiding them through the show's physical and technical demands.

While serving as one of their mentors in action scenes, he also learned from his co-stars as they generously shared acting tips that helped him grow in his craft.

"Maraming tips akong nakuha just being on set and being off-cam. So the technicals of blocking and a bit of acting, natutunan ko na," Lance shared, having taken an acting workshop with Malou De Guzman and got a little help from Greg actor Ian Veneracion.

Lance trained in wushu under his father, filmmaker and businessman Lester Pimentel Ong, which led to him joining the national junior team.

After his competitive wushu career, Lance expanded his repertoire to include mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai, even teaching wushu before fully diving into the world of stunt work and choreography.

Lance discovered his love for stunts at an early age watching Lester, a former stutnman, at work. His first-ever onscreen fight scene was on "Lastikman" at 10 years old.

Since then Lance has had bit roles ni "La Luna Sangre" and "Bagani," and served as an action choreographer and stunt director in projects like "One Good Day" and "The Iron Heart," apeparing onscreen in the latter.

His next project is the Netflix movie "The Delivery Rider" starring another "Incognito" co-star Baron Geisler, where Lance is again acting and choreographing the stunts.

Outside of entertainment, Lance is the Chief Technology Officer of his family's Binondo Food Group.

DANIEL PADILLA

INCOGNITO
