^

Entertainment

Abante babae: Maris Racal has deeper appreciation for women after 'Incognito'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 11:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maris Racal praised Filipino women for their strength and dedication, lessons she learned from her "Incognito" character Gab Rivera.

During a media conference last June 25 in Quezon City for the "Incognito" finale, Philstar.com asked Maris her thoughts on the impact Gab Rivera has had on Filipino women.

Maris began by acknowledging feeling complacent whenever she portrays Gab, but over time gained deeper appreciation for her fellow women.

"Nagkakaroon ako ng deep appreciation for women who thrive in tough situations, so strong in their masculine energy, and work in [a] male-dominated society. Sobrang nagkaroon ng matinding respeto sa kanila." Maris said.

The actress used for comparison working on "Incognito," an action series, which is a new genre for her.

Related: 'Sunshine' starring Maris Racal set for July release without cuts

"May malaking adjustment for me... a new kind of camaraderie and chemistry sa production. Sobrang iba siya sa drama series or rom-com movies," Maris explained.

Those adjustments made Maris realize women in the military or the police force would be feeling the same way, "May ibang kind of ugali sila and napamahal ako sa kind of beauty na 'yun."

"It doesn't fit in the usual mode but it's as beautiful, as human, as powerful. May matinding respeto ako sa mga babae," Maris ended.

The final episodes of "Incognito" will take place in Marawi, where the cast shot on location for 10 days, eight years after the Marawi Siege.

RELATED: Maris Racal channels Renaissance era in fashion, shares life lessons

INCOGNITO

MARIS RACAL

WOMEN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chelsea Manalo on suitor Cole Micek: We&rsquo;re taking it slow

Chelsea Manalo on suitor Cole Micek: We’re taking it slow

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 12 hours ago
Since I have always been drawn to hoopers, I felt giddy for Chelsea Manalo when her sweet pics and videos with Fil-Am cager,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I respect family': Ivana Alawi says she's not a homewrecker

'I respect family': Ivana Alawi says she's not a homewrecker

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress-content creator Ivana Alawi said that she was not a homewrecker while undergoing a polygraph exam.
Entertainment
fbtw
Vina Morales denies Jake Ejercito romance rumors

Vina Morales denies Jake Ejercito romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Vina Morales put to rest the gossip that she and Jake Ejercito have strung up a romantic relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: John Arcilla cries over Pixar's 'Elio'
play

WATCH: John Arcilla cries over Pixar's 'Elio'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Award-winning actor John Arcilla turned emotional upon watching Pixar’s “Elio.”
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;IncognIto&rsquo; takes Its fInal missIon to MarawI

‘IncognIto’ takes Its fInal missIon to MarawI

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
s “Incognito” nears its last episodes, t he ABS-CBN action-packed primetime series chose Marawi City as the filming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: JC Santos, Valeen Montenegro test movie knowledge in 'Larong Linyahan'
play
Exclusive

WATCH: JC Santos, Valeen Montenegro test movie knowledge in 'Larong Linyahan'

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
In this latest edition of "Larong Linyahan," Philstar.com has "I Remember You" stars JC Santos...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Totoo 'yung bahay na 'yun': Ivana Alawi considering to sell Bahrain house

'Totoo 'yung bahay na 'yun': Ivana Alawi considering to sell Bahrain house

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
The family of actress-content creator Ivana Alawi is open to the idea of selling their family house in Bahrain since...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid praises TJ Monterde's songwriting in collab song 'Pahinga'
play
Exclusive

James Reid praises TJ Monterde's songwriting in collab song 'Pahinga'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
In this Philstar.com exclusive, James Reid praised the talents of his fellow singer TJ Monterde, whom he collaborated with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Leon Barretto pens heartfelt message for retiring yaya

Leon Barretto pens heartfelt message for retiring yaya

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Leon Barretto penned a heartfelt message for his yaya of 22 years. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mali ka ng kinalaban': Nicole Hyala reveals thyroid cancer diagnosis

'Mali ka ng kinalaban': Nicole Hyala reveals thyroid cancer diagnosis

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Radio disc jockey Nicole Hyala was not in complete shock upon learning her biopsy results two weeks ago and shared she...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with