Abante babae: Maris Racal has deeper appreciation for women after 'Incognito'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maris Racal praised Filipino women for their strength and dedication, lessons she learned from her "Incognito" character Gab Rivera.

During a media conference last June 25 in Quezon City for the "Incognito" finale, Philstar.com asked Maris her thoughts on the impact Gab Rivera has had on Filipino women.

Maris began by acknowledging feeling complacent whenever she portrays Gab, but over time gained deeper appreciation for her fellow women.

"Nagkakaroon ako ng deep appreciation for women who thrive in tough situations, so strong in their masculine energy, and work in [a] male-dominated society. Sobrang nagkaroon ng matinding respeto sa kanila." Maris said.

The actress used for comparison working on "Incognito," an action series, which is a new genre for her.

Related: 'Sunshine' starring Maris Racal set for July release without cuts

"May malaking adjustment for me... a new kind of camaraderie and chemistry sa production. Sobrang iba siya sa drama series or rom-com movies," Maris explained.

Those adjustments made Maris realize women in the military or the police force would be feeling the same way, "May ibang kind of ugali sila and napamahal ako sa kind of beauty na 'yun."

"It doesn't fit in the usual mode but it's as beautiful, as human, as powerful. May matinding respeto ako sa mga babae," Maris ended.

The final episodes of "Incognito" will take place in Marawi, where the cast shot on location for 10 days, eight years after the Marawi Siege.

RELATED: Maris Racal channels Renaissance era in fashion, shares life lessons