Daniel Padilla scores 2nd Outstanding Asian Star nomination at Seoul International Drama Awards

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 25, 2025 | 9:31am
Singer-actor Daniel Padilla
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., file

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla has been nominated for Outstanding Asian Star at the 20th Seoul International Drama Awards for his performance in the action-drama series "Incognito."

The actor's label Star Magic announced his nomination on its Instagram account with a congratulatory message.

"A nomination as SUPREME as his title!" Star Magic wrote its in caption. "Rooting for your victory as ‘Outstanding Asian Star’ in this year’s Seoul International Drama Awards."

Daniel plays the gritty Andres Malvar in the hit series "Incognito" which also stars Ian Veneracion, Richard Gutierrez, Baron Geisler, Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings, and Kaila Estrada.

Two years ago Daniel was nominated for the same award with his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo for their series "2 Good 2 Be True." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kathryn went on to win the award win four other Asiana actors including Park Eun-bin for "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

Last year, fellow Kapamilya Kim Chiu was among the Outstanding Asian Star winners, recognized for her performance in "Linlang."

Past Filipino Outstanding Asian Star winners also include Belle Mariano, Dingdong Dantes, Alden Richards, and Gabby Concepcion.

The 20th Seoul International Awards ceremony will be held on October 2 at KBS Hall in Yeouido, South Korea.

