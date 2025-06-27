Baron Geisler cherishes 'good guy' role, alcoholism recovery as 'Incognito' ends

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Baron Geisler is embracing the opportunity to play a good guy on "Incognito" as the action series draws to a close.

During a media conference last June 25 in Quezon City for the "Incognito" finale, Baron reflected on mastering playing "crazy" characters, a path that diverted on "Incognito."

"Iba namang timpla pagdating sa 'good guy role' kasi it tends to be boring, so kailangan tama 'yung timpla," Baron said, crediting the writing team for making each character interesting.

Baron also said his character Miguel Tecson "hits home" as both of them are recovering alcoholics, adding that he went from dabbling in vices and taking alcohol shots to taking shots at bad guys.

The actor expressed his gratitude to the show's creative for the chance to play Miguel.

"I will cherish this for the rest of my life," Baron ended, teasing that he hopes "Incognito" would get a second season.

The final episodes of "Incognito" will take place in Marawi, where the cast shot on location for 10 days, eight years after the Marawi Siege.

