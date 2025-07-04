^

Willie Revillame oversees studio construction, sets TV return after elections loss

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 11:39am
Willie Revillame
MANILA, Philippines — Television host Willie Revillame is set to return to the small screen after a failed Senate bid in the recent midterms elections.

Willie finished 22nd in the Senate race after receiving only just over 8.5 million votes. Pre-election polls pegged him hovering just within and outside the Magic 12.

The last senatorial spot went to re-elected official Imee Marcos who received 13.3 million votes.

The Facebook page of Willie's former show "Wil to Win" posted images of the television host visiting the construction of a new studio in Mandaluyong.

"Magbabalik ang WOW, para WIN ang bawat Pilipino!" the show teased. "Unti-unti na pong nabubuo ang magiging bagong tahanan ng programang minahal n'yo ng maraming taon. "

"Excited na si Kuya Willie Revillame na ipagpatuloy ang pagbibigay saya at pag-asa sa mas marami pa nating mga Kababayan. Mula noon hanggang ngayon, kayo ang bida at panalo dito. Magkita-kita tayo ulit, soon! ABANGAN," the teaser ended.

Local entertainment outlet PEP reported that Willie will host two shows in TV5.

One of the shows will be "Wowowin," which initially ran from 2015 to 2023 on two different networks.

The other will be new game show "Wilyonaryo" which directly follows "Wowowin."

