Ruffa Gutierrez happy to return to GMA for 'Beauty Empire' after 22 years

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez revealed that she is happy to be back in GMA after two decades.

During the press conference of her series “Beauty Empire,” Ruffa said she started her career in GMA when she was only 14 years old.

“I am so happy to be back here in GMA actually after 21 or 22 years. I think I come full circle because I started my career sa 'That's Entertainment.' I was only 14 years old pero now I'm not saying my age anymore,” she said.

“Pero 21 or 22 years later, I'm back here for 'Beauty Empire' so it's such an honor that GMA got me the leading lady of this project. It’s such a joy working with everyone on the set,” she added.

When asked about her take on today’s beauty and fashion, Ruffa said everyone wants to be beautiful because of social media.

“Well, I think more and more people are aware of taking care of themselves, their skin, and, just beauty in general. Because of social media, lahat tayo gustong magpa-ganda. Pero hindi lang sa labas na anyo, dapat pang-loob din. Beauty is power and beauty is whatever you want it to be, so it really depends on you,” she said.

“For me, I think it's really important that we give out kindness, generosity, and just be authentic to yourself,” she added.

"Beauty Empire" sees Ruffa joined by Barbie Forteza, Kyline Alcantara and Sam Concepcion.

Co-produced by GMA Network, Viu Philippines, and CreaZion Studios, it premiered on Viu last June 16 but will be shown on GMA-7 on July 7.

