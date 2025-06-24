^

Entertainment

Ruffa Gutierrez happy to return to GMA for 'Beauty Empire' after 22 years

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 12:02pm
Ruffa Gutierrez happy to return to GMA for 'Beauty Empire' after 22 years
Actress Ruffa
Ruffa Gutierrez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez revealed that she is happy to be back in GMA after two decades. 

During the press conference of her series “Beauty Empire,” Ruffa said she started her career in GMA when she was only 14 years old. 

“I am so happy to be back here in GMA actually after 21 or 22 years. I think I come full circle because I started my career sa 'That's Entertainment.' I was only 14 years old pero now I'm not saying my age anymore,” she said. 

“Pero 21 or 22 years later, I'm back here for 'Beauty Empire' so it's such an honor that GMA got me the leading lady of this project. It’s such a joy working with everyone on the set,” she added. 

When asked about her take on today’s beauty and fashion, Ruffa said everyone wants to be beautiful because of social media. 

“Well, I think more and more people are aware of taking care of themselves, their skin, and, just beauty in general. Because of social media, lahat tayo gustong magpa-ganda. Pero hindi lang sa labas na anyo, dapat pang-loob din. Beauty is power and beauty is whatever you want it to be, so it really depends on you,” she said.

“For me, I think it's really important that we give out kindness, generosity, and just be authentic to yourself,” she added. 

"Beauty Empire" sees Ruffa joined by Barbie Forteza, Kyline Alcantara and Sam Concepcion.

Co-produced by GMA Network, Viu Philippines, and CreaZion Studios, it premiered on Viu last June 16 but will be shown on GMA-7 on July 7.

RELATEDRuffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista in 'a bump right now'

GMA NETWORK

RUFFA GUTIERREZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Emilio Daez lands first lead role, credits Kuya Mikael for showbiz career

Emilio Daez lands first lead role, credits Kuya Mikael for showbiz career

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Emilio Daez, the equally good-looking brother of actor-host Mikael Daez, has taken on his first lead role as Uno, a basketball...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Arcilla reacts to tropical moths in Manila: &lsquo;Disturbing and fretful&rsquo;

John Arcilla reacts to tropical moths in Manila: ‘Disturbing and fretful’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
The “Heneral Luna” actor shared his thoughts about the trending insects on his Facebook post. 
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 brings P-pop power to Taiwan stage

SB19 brings P-pop power to Taiwan stage

By Patricia Dela Roca | 13 hours ago
SB19 once again gained international attention with their show-stopping guest performance at the 2025 Hito Music Awards in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala were reportedly spotted together again, this time in Bonifacio...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards calls out airline over damaged bike

Alden Richards calls out airline over damaged bike

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Alden Richards expressed dismay over a fracture he discovered on his bike frame, which he said occurred during a flight....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
"Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11" winner Fyang Smith opens a new chapter in her career after launching her five-track...
Entertainment
fbtw
'F1 the Movie' review: Brad Pitt excites viewers on the racetrack

'F1 the Movie' review: Brad Pitt excites viewers on the racetrack

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Formula One makes the leap from small screens back to the big ones in Joseph Kosinski's "F1 the Movie" starring...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Itaewon Class&rsquo; creator Gwang Jin to hold workshops, drawing sessions in Manila

‘Itaewon Class’ creator Gwang Jin to hold workshops, drawing sessions in Manila

By Patricia Dela Roca | 13 hours ago
Filipino K-drama fans and aspiring storytellers are in for a rare opportunity as the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines brings...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS&rsquo; Suga donates 5 billion won to build autism treatment center

BTS’ Suga donates 5 billion won to build autism treatment center

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
After completing military service, Suga has funded autism therapy center for children with a staggering donation.
Entertainment
fbtw
Emilio ready to be 'spoiler tito' to Mikael Daez, Megan Young&rsquo;s firstborn

Emilio ready to be 'spoiler tito' to Mikael Daez, Megan Young’s firstborn

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Spoiler tito alert!
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with