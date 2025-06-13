Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista in 'a bump right now'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez admitted that her relationship with actor-politician Herbert Bautista is currently in a rough patch.

Ruffa appeared on the June 12 episode of "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" to talk about her upcoming show "Beauty Empire," her first GMA project in several years.

Boy asked Ruffa about the status of her relationship with Herbert and whether they were living together.

"I've never lived with a person. Hindi ako naniniwala sa live in," Ruffa said. "Kaya 'yung mga relasyon ko nagtatagal kasi may space. 'Di ba, excited kayo to see each other? Kung everyday gumigising ka siya katabi mo, parang, 'Oh my gosh!'"

To prove her point, Ruffa added her longest relationship lasted seven years.

However Ruffa told she and Herbert are "going through a bump right now and not speaking."

"Let's see if that bump will last or we'll speak again, I don’t know," she said, acknowledging both of them are busy with individual matters.

"Maybe this is also a good time, cause it’s been five years since we first met again on the set of a project that we did," Ruffa ended. "So limang taon, so magandang space 'to para makita natin kung itutuloy ba or ihihinto natin."

Boy later asked Ruffa if she and Herbert had considered getting married, and the actress said she'd rather focus on being with someone "that will be your best friend, soulmate, lifetime partner, and to grow old with."

Ruffa admitted her relationship with Herbert June last year, which blossomed as both worked on the 2020 Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla series "The House Arrest of Us." — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

