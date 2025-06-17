Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo expresses support for immigrants amid ICE raids

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo expressed her support for the protests in Los Angeles (LA) by condemning raids by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel.

For over a week now, individuals have been peacefully protesting in a portion of Los Angeles following ICE raids in other parts of the city.

These raids were allegedly to arrest individuals who illegally immigrated to the United States, an issue the current Trump administration is cracking down on.

Over the weekend Rodrigo, who moved to Los Angeles after growing up in Temecula, posted in an Instagram story a statement supporting the protests and condemning the "violent deportations" of people in her neighborhood.

"I've lived in LA my whole life and I’m deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration," said Rodrigo, pointing out that Los Angeles "simply wouldn't exist without immigrants."

"Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful," the Grammy winner added.

Rodrigo ended her statement expressing her support for the Los Angeles community and all American immigrants, "I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest."

The singer also attached a link to the American Civil Liberties Union's "Know Your Rights" page, which lets undocumented people know important legal information they may need should they be approached by ICE agents.

Rodrigo moved to Los Angeles after landing a role in the Disney show "Bizaardvark," which led to her breakout role in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

She has since released two albums, which garnered critical acclaim, including three Grammy awards.

Other celebrities who have condemned the ICE raids in Los Angeles are Finneas, Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Tyler, The Creator, Kehlani, Reneé Rapp, and Rebecca Black.

According to 2022 data from the United Staes Department of Homeland Security, there are 350,000 illegal immigrants from the Philippines.

In November of last year, the Department of Migrant Workers announced plans to assist undocumented Filipinos in the United States who may face deportation. — with reports from Ian Laqui

