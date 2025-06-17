^

Entertainment

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo expresses support for immigrants amid ICE raids

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 17, 2025 | 2:47pm
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo expresses support for immigrants amid ICE raids
Olivia Rodrigo
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo expressed her support for the protests in Los Angeles (LA) by condemning raids by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel.

For over a week now, individuals have been peacefully protesting in a portion of Los Angeles following ICE raids in other parts of the city.

These raids were allegedly to arrest individuals who illegally immigrated to the United States, an issue the current Trump administration is cracking down on.

Over the weekend Rodrigo, who moved to Los Angeles after growing up in Temecula, posted in an Instagram story a statement supporting the protests and condemning the "violent deportations" of people in her neighborhood.

"I've lived in LA my whole life and I’m deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration," said Rodrigo, pointing out that Los Angeles "simply wouldn't exist without immigrants."

"Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful," the Grammy winner added.

Rodrigo ended her statement expressing her support for the Los Angeles community and all American immigrants, "I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest."

Related: Filipinos in Los Angeles told to avoid crowds amid anti-ICE protests

The singer also attached a link to the American Civil Liberties Union's "Know Your Rights" page, which lets undocumented people know important legal information they may need should they be approached by ICE agents.

Rodrigo moved to Los Angeles after landing a role in the Disney show "Bizaardvark," which led to her breakout role in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

She has since released two albums, which garnered critical acclaim, including three Grammy awards.

Other celebrities who have condemned the ICE raids in Los Angeles are Finneas, Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Tyler, The Creator,  Kehlani, Reneé Rapp, and Rebecca Black.

According to 2022 data from the United Staes Department of Homeland Security, there are 350,000 illegal immigrants from the Philippines.

In November of last year, the Department of Migrant Workers announced plans to assist undocumented Filipinos in the United States who may face deportation. — with reports from Ian Laqui

RELATED: Nighttime curfew in LA as Trump vows to 'liberate' city

LOS ANGELES

OLIVIA RODRIGO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cocoy Laurel, stage and film actor, dies at 72

Cocoy Laurel, stage and film actor, dies at 72

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actor Cocoy Laurel, Nora Aunor's former love team partner, passed away. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Cesar Montano happy for ex Sunshine Cruz, Atong Ang's relationship

Cesar Montano happy for ex Sunshine Cruz, Atong Ang's relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actor Cesar Montano has no qualms with his ex-wife Sunshine Cruz's relationship with businessman Atong Ang, stressing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Main doctor charged in Matthew Perry overdose to plead guilty

Main doctor charged in Matthew Perry overdose to plead guilty

8 hours ago
Five people have been charged over Perry's death.
Entertainment
fbtw
Does social media affect mainstream journalists? Kara and Sandra weigh in

Does social media affect mainstream journalists? Kara and Sandra weigh in

By Boy Abunda | 16 hours ago
Kara David and Sandra Aguinaldo are among the seasoned broadcast journalists in the News and Public Affairs department of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala were reportedly spotted together again, this time in Bonifacio...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maja Salvador, Cassy Legaspi highlight G-Force's 20th anniversary concert

Maja Salvador, Cassy Legaspi highlight G-Force's 20th anniversary concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
G-Force marked its 20th anniversary with the "G-Force Project 2025" concert held last June 11 in the Mall...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Mamma Mia&rsquo; dreams come true in Santorini

‘Mamma Mia’ dreams come true in Santorini

By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
The second stop on our European summer adventure was the breathtaking country of Greece.
Entertainment
fbtw
Mindanaoan beauty queens dominate Bb. Pilipinas 2025

Mindanaoan beauty queens dominate Bb. Pilipinas 2025

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
The beauty queens from Mindanao dominated the Binibining Pilipinas 2025 coronation night held Sunday at the Smart Araneta...
Entertainment
fbtw
100 million streams later, Amiel Sol still can&rsquo;t believe it

100 million streams later, Amiel Sol still can’t believe it

By Lyka Nicart | 16 hours ago
Rising OPM artist Amiel Sol had no expectations that his hit single Sa Bawat Sandali, or any of his songs would chart. He...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with