Cesar Montano happy for ex Sunshine Cruz, Atong Ang's relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Cesar Montano has no qualms with his ex-wife Sunshine Cruz's relationship with businessman Atong Ang, stressing her happiness is what matters most.

The veteran actor was a guest on broadcast journalist Julius Babao's "Unplugged" YouTube series where the June 12 episode looked into Cesar's current life.

After discussing Cesar's relationship with Sunshine, Julius asked the actor what his reaction was to learning Sunshine was now seeing Atong.

Cesar admitted he had not talked about it yet but acknowledged she was happy to be with the business man.

"Kapag nakita niyo pong masaya ang inyong kaibigan, hindi ba kayo magiging masaya?" Cesar said. "Dapat maging masaya din kayo. So, as long as she's happy and I can see that she's happy, I'm so happy for her, enormously."

To further his point, Cesar said seeing the mother of his children happy means his children are happy too.

If that weren't the case then it would be a problem for both parents despite no longer being together, "So, my prayer always, kasama sa prayer ko palagi si Sunshine, I always tell her that."

"Pini-pray ko yung mga anak ko, mga nanay ng mga anak ko to be safe and secured always, and to prosper always," Cesar added.

Julius then asked Cesar if the latter had met Atong already, to which Cesar said he's known the businessman for a long time now, "Nagkakantahan pa kami sa Bellissimo niyan, eh!".

Cesar added that he and Atong have met since the latter's relationship with Sunshine was confirmed, talking briefly and quipped that they did not "beso-beso."

"Hinihintay ko nga mag-beso kami pero umiwas na siya!" Cesar joked further. — Video from Julius Babao's YouTube channel

