Filipinos in Los Angeles told to avoid crowds amid anti-ICE protests

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 5:20pm
A man holds signs as a Waymo vehicles burn, as protesters clash with law enforcement in the streets surrounding the federal building during a protest following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025.
AFP / Ringo Chiu

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos in Los Angeles have been advised to take precautions and steer clear of "crowd build-ups" amid citywide riots against successive raids by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles said in an advisory on Monday, June 9, that Filipinos are strongly advised to "exercise caution and vigilance in view of the ongoing immigration protests taking place in downtown Los Angeles."

"They are advised to avoid any crowd build-ups that may lead to disturbances," the Philippine Consulate General said.

The unrest erupted after ICE agents conducted military-style raids across Los Angeles last week, according to US media reports. At least 44 were arrested during the sweep.

The ICE raids are part of US President Donald Trump's expanded immigration crackdown since taking office in January.

One Filipino has been confirmed among the immigrants arrested, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which released the names and photos of at least six arrested foreign nationals.  

National Guard deployment. Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Saturday evening after protests turned violent, marking the first time in decades a state's National Guard was activated without the governor's request. 

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the move "unconstitutional" and threatened to sue the Trump administration.

Confrontations between protesters and law enforcement have continued through the weekend, with police using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. 

There are at least half a million Filipinos in Los Angeles, making it home to one of the largest Filipino populations outside the Philippines.

