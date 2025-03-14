IG official: Sunshine Cruz posts photo with Atong Ang

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sunshine Cruz debuted a photo of boyfriend Atong Ang in her social media account, making their relationship Instagram official.

Sunshine posted on her IG Story photos of them riding a helicopter.

She, however, didn't caption the post.

Last December, Atong confirmed his relationship with Sunshine after their kissing video went viral on social media.

“Kinumpirma mismo ni Atong Ang sa Bilyonaryo News Channel na may relasyon nga sila ni Sunshine Cruz," broadcaster Pinky Webb said in her news show "Agenda."

In a video uploaded on TikTok, Sunshine was seen kissing Atong while in an unknown cockpit arena.

Last year, Sunshine revealed that she and partner Macky Mathay broke up.

