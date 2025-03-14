^

Entertainment

IG official: Sunshine Cruz posts photo with Atong Ang

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 2:08pm
IG official: Sunshine Cruz posts photo with Atong Ang
Businessman Atong Ang and actress Sunshine Cruz
Screengrab from Sunshine Cruz IG story

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sunshine Cruz debuted a photo of boyfriend Atong Ang in her social media account, making their relationship Instagram official. 

Sunshine posted on her IG Story photos of them riding a helicopter. 

She, however, didn't caption the post. 

Last December, Atong confirmed his relationship with Sunshine after their kissing video went viral on social media. 

“Kinumpirma mismo ni Atong Ang sa Bilyonaryo News Channel na may relasyon nga sila ni Sunshine Cruz," broadcaster Pinky Webb said in her news show "Agenda."

In a video uploaded on TikTok, Sunshine was seen kissing Atong while in an unknown cockpit arena. 

Last year, Sunshine revealed that she and partner Macky Mathay broke up.

RELATEDAtong Ang confirms relationship with Sunshine Cruz after viral kissing video

ATONG ANG

SUNSHINE CRUZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Pearl Gala&rsquo; reaffirms Ballet Manila&rsquo;s place in the world of dance

‘Pearl Gala’ reaffirms Ballet Manila’s place in the world of dance

By Carlo Orosa | 5 days ago
Ballet Manila’s “Pearl Gala” was more than a performance. It was a tribute to three decades of...
Entertainment
fbtw
How a brokenhearted confession inspired KimPau film

How a brokenhearted confession inspired KimPau film

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
A conversation during a drinking session has led Prime Cruz to develop the premise of Star Cinema’s “My Love Will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Soo-hyun&rsquo;s alleged past with the late Kim Sae-ron sparks controversy

Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged past with the late Kim Sae-ron sparks controversy

By Patricia Dela Roca | 1 day ago
Kim Soo-hyun strongly denied allegations made by a YouTube channel that he was in a long-term relationship with the late actress...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is a reunion possible? Ruffa Gutierrez confirms regular communication with ex Yilmaz Bektas

Is a reunion possible? Ruffa Gutierrez confirms regular communication with ex Yilmaz Bektas

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Ruffa Gutierrez addressed the possibility of getting back with her former husband, Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas, given...
Entertainment
fbtw
Opera Belles: A new generation of classical crossover stars

Opera Belles: A new generation of classical crossover stars

By Carlo Orosa | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Opera Company, headed by its artistic director Karla Gutierrez, has officially launched the latest batch of Opera...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Raya, Nior, Plume and JC Regino keep OPM scene exciting Sounds

Raya, Nior, Plume and JC Regino keep OPM scene exciting Sounds

By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music is at an all-time high nowadays. Take a look at the hit charts and the playlists. It is starting to...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 announces packages for international fans attending Philippine Arena concert

SB19 announces packages for international fans attending Philippine Arena concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
P-pop group SB19 is offering ticket packages for fans outside the Philippines who want to watch the opening concert of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Fil-Am Sydney Agudong in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action trailer

WATCH: Fil-Am Sydney Agudong in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Disney has released the first official trailer for "Lilo & Stitch," the live-action adaptation of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tyler, the Creator adds 2nd date to Manila show

Tyler, the Creator adds 2nd date to Manila show

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator has added a second day to the Manila leg of his "Chromakopia" tour after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with