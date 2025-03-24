^

Health And Family

Sunshine Cruz diagnosed with autoimmune disease

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 1:54pm
Sunshine Cruz diagnosed with autoimmune disease
Sunshine Cruz at the 2025 Bench fashion show
Sunshine Cruz via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sunshine Cruz revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. 

On her Instagram account, Sunshine posted photos and videos of her at the Bench Fashion Show.  

"It's been a real roller coaster these past months. I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myasthenia Gravis, which has made building muscle a real struggle," Sunshine wrote. 

"But I'm so thankful for the strength I've found. Thank you @coach.iya. Walking for Bench was a powerful reminder of what's possible even when things are tough," she added. 

Sunshine thanked Bench for including her in the show as well as her advice to people from her generation. 

"To all my fellow moms and Gen Xers, never give up on your dreams," she said. 

"Thank you Sir @bcbench for making mine a reality. I'm so honored to be part of the Bench family. The show was incredible. Everyone was AMAZING!" she added. 

