ABS-CBN's Dolphy Theater, 'It's Showtime' studio part of the sale to Ayala

The Duterte administration shut down the Lopez-owned media giant amid the pandemic by denying them a broadcasting franchise, which left an estimated 11,000 media workers jobless.

MANILA, Philippines — Dolphy Theater and "It's Showtime" studio are part of the ABS-CBN compound that Ayala Land bought from the media company.

Vice Ganda confirmed during a recent episode of noontime show "It's Showtime" that their decades-old studio that housed different Kapamilya noontime shows is part of the sale.

In a disclosure dated February 27, ABS-CBN said it signed a memorandum of agreement with Ayala Land for the sale of its property in Quezon City, amounting to P6.2 billion.

According to the disclosure, the sale covers 30,000 square meters out of the total 44,027.30 square meters of the property.

“The property houses several buildings, including production facilities. The company’s offices and studios will be consolidated in the remaining 1.4 hectares of the property to be retained by the company,” ABS-CBN's disclosure read.

Under the memorandum of agreement, the payment to ABS-CBN shall be on installment basis, payable for 10 years.

“Downpayment shall be placed in an escrow account to be released to ABS-CBN upon completion of certain conditions precedent and signing of the Deed of Absolute sale. The balance shall be payable in installment over ten (10) years,” the disclosure read.

RELATED: ‘Bothersome’: Vice Ganda reacts to ‘Showtime’ contestant’s lack of knowledge about Comelec