‘Bothersome’: Vice Ganda reacts to ‘Showtime’ contestant’s lack of knowledge about Comelec

On the February 28, 2025 episode of 'It's Showtime,' host Vice Ganda asks 'Sexy Babe' contestant Heart Aquino for her message for Comelec. The 20-year-old drew flak for admitting that she has little knowledge on the election body's function.

MANILA, Philippines — “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda said it was “bothersome” to know that a 20-year-old contestant in the noontime show does not know the function of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In viral clips circulating on social media, the outspoken noontime host was heard uttering, “Oh my gosh, that’s bothersome.”

His remark came after Heart Aquino said that she has limited knowledge about the Comelec at 20 years old.

Aquino was a contestant in the “Sexy Babe” segment of the noontime show, where she was asked for her message to Comelec. She confessed that she has not yet voted.

“Wala kang naririnig? Hindi ka ba nanonood ng telebisyon? Nagbabasa ng dyaryo?” Vice Ganda prodded, to which the contestant replied that they have no TV at home.

Both Vice Ganda and co-host Kim Chiu further asked if she does get news about the Comelec on the Internet, Facebook and social media.

“Hindi din kasi lumilitaw sa newsfeed ko,” the contestant replied, referring to her social media page and its algorithm or the frequency of topics generated on her account based on her preferences and most-visited pages or sites.

“So, sinong may kasalanan na hindi ka informed?” Vice Ganda asked.

He and his other co-host, actor-politician Jhong Hilario, proceeded to define the election body’s function, especially with the upcoming mid-term elections in May.

The contestant gave her message for Comelec after she was informed of its function.

“Siguro ang message ko po sa kanila, let’s be fair po dahil po meron po tayong mga ano, kahit barangay lang ‘yan, ‘yung mga bayad-bayad ng votes. So, let’s be fair po. Deserve natin ‘yung uupo na talagang merong ibibigay sa atin na meron tayo lahat tayo sa community na mapapakinabangan at hindi ganern (illustrates an act of pocketing money),” she answered.

The hosts then asked for guest celebrity judge, JC de Vera, for his initial assessment of the contestant.

JC complimented the 20-year-old before he reminded her of her duty as a Filipino.

“Kailangan nating matututo sa lahat ng mga nangyayari sa paligid natin kasi I think as Filipinos kailangan natin magbigay ng suporta sa bansa natin at alam natin na dapat natin alam ang mga nangyayari dito sa bansa,” the actor said.

The viral clip has generated discourse on social media, with majority of online users raising questions about the Philippines’ educational crisis and social media algorithms as issues of concern. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

