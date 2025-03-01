^

Entertainment

‘Bothersome’: Vice Ganda reacts to ‘Showtime’ contestant’s lack of knowledge about Comelec

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 1, 2025 | 6:00pm
âBothersomeâ: Vice Ganda reacts to âShowtimeâ contestantâs lack of knowledge about Comelec
On the February 28, 2025 episode of 'It's Showtime,' host Vice Ganda asks 'Sexy Babe' contestant Heart Aquino for her message for Comelec. The 20-year-old drew flak for admitting that she has little knowledge on the election body's function.
Screenshot via It's Showtime, GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda said it was “bothersome” to know that a 20-year-old contestant in the noontime show does not know the function of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). 

In viral clips circulating on social media, the outspoken noontime host was heard uttering, “Oh my gosh, that’s bothersome.”

His remark came after Heart Aquino said that she has limited knowledge about the Comelec at 20 years old. 

Aquino was a contestant in the “Sexy Babe” segment of the noontime show, where she was asked for her message to Comelec. She confessed that she has not yet voted. 

“Wala kang naririnig? Hindi ka ba nanonood ng telebisyon? Nagbabasa ng dyaryo?” Vice Ganda prodded, to which the contestant replied that they have no TV at home. 

Both Vice Ganda and co-host Kim Chiu further asked if she does get news about the Comelec on the Internet, Facebook and social media. 

“Hindi din kasi lumilitaw sa newsfeed ko,” the contestant replied, referring to her social media page and its algorithm or the frequency of topics generated on her account based on her preferences and most-visited pages or sites. 

“So, sinong may kasalanan na hindi ka informed?” Vice Ganda asked. 

He and his other co-host, actor-politician Jhong Hilario, proceeded to define the election body’s function, especially with the upcoming mid-term elections in May. 

The contestant gave her message for Comelec after she was informed of its function. 

“Siguro ang message ko po sa kanila, let’s be fair po dahil po meron po tayong mga ano, kahit barangay lang ‘yan, ‘yung mga bayad-bayad ng votes. So, let’s be fair po. Deserve natin ‘yung uupo na talagang merong ibibigay sa atin na meron tayo lahat tayo sa community na mapapakinabangan at hindi ganern (illustrates an act of pocketing money),” she answered. 

The hosts then asked for guest celebrity judge, JC de Vera, for his initial assessment of the contestant. 

JC complimented the 20-year-old before he reminded her of her duty as a Filipino. 

“Kailangan nating matututo sa lahat ng mga nangyayari sa paligid natin kasi I think as Filipinos kailangan natin magbigay ng suporta sa bansa natin at alam natin na dapat natin alam ang mga nangyayari dito sa bansa,” the actor said. 

The viral clip has generated discourse on social media, with majority of online users raising questions about the Philippines’ educational crisis and social media algorithms as issues of concern. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

WATCH: Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu grill 'Sexy Babe' contestant on Comelec

RELATED: Vice Ganda takes off wig in 'It's Showtime' to support contestant with Alopecia

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC

IT'S SHOWTIME

VICE GANDA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is Baron Geisler&rsquo;s daughter Sophia joining showbiz?

Is Baron Geisler’s daughter Sophia joining showbiz?

By MJ Marfori | 19 hours ago
While the nation was very much engrossed with actor Baron Geisler’s latest gaffe with the Cebu police as he was detained...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Goofy and incredible': Bong Joon Ho on tapping Robert Pattinson for 'Mickey 17'

'Goofy and incredible': Bong Joon Ho on tapping Robert Pattinson for 'Mickey 17'

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho found it a relatively easy choice to cast Robert Pattinson as the titular character in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death: Family declines autopsy for religious reasons

Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death: Family declines autopsy for religious reasons

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The cause of death of actress Michelle Trachtenberg will be filed as "undetermined" after her family declined an autopsy of...
Entertainment
fbtw
A Pinoy teacher abroad wants Iza Calzado, Dimples Romana to star in her film-bio

A Pinoy teacher abroad wants Iza Calzado, Dimples Romana to star in her film-bio

By Leah C. Salterio | 19 hours ago
Teacher Mary or Marianne Lourdes Leonor is a dedicated Filipino teacher and normal Filipino citizen who tried her luck to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Random notes from and about RJ

Random notes from and about RJ

By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
On becoming RJ: Ramon Jacinto was born to a family in the banking and steel industries but his parents never stood in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Razzies 2025: 'Madame Web' is Worst Picture, 'Joker 2' gets 2 'wins'

Razzies 2025: 'Madame Web' is Worst Picture, 'Joker 2' gets 2 'wins'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Comic book movie "Madame Web" was named Worst Picture at the 45th Golden Raspberry Awards or Razzies.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Crazy Rich Asians' series in development with Jon Chu, Kevin Kwan

'Crazy Rich Asians' series in development with Jon Chu, Kevin Kwan

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Because it is still in early development, there is no assurance that the original cast of the movie will return for the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zack Tabudlo launches new era with single 'Diving'

Zack Tabudlo launches new era with single 'Diving'

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
After half a year of no new music, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has officially launched his...
Entertainment
fbtw
New Philippine tourism ambassador Seo In Guk tries Sisig, Sinigang in Boracay

New Philippine tourism ambassador Seo In Guk tries Sisig, Sinigang in Boracay

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Korean actor Seo In-guk visited vacation haven Boracay island as part of his new role as Philippine tourism ambassa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with