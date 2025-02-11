^

Entertainment

Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo patch things up after online rift

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 9:38am
Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo patch things up after online rift
Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Champion surfer Philmar Alipayo revealed that all is well between him and his fiancée, Andi Eigenmann, after a series of social media posts sparked separation rumors.

On his Facebook account, Philmar shared a video with Andi and their daughter.

"It all went way (too) far and should have been handled in private," Philmar captioned the post.

"Ok na kami sanan ok ra kami," he added. 

Philmar and Andi sparked breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Andi then denied cheating allegations involving her fiancé. She also clarified her earlier posts, which some online users thought were alluding to infidelity.

“I am fully aware that my husband never cheated on me with this girl… I am always around when they are together,” Andi said, without revealing the woman's name.

“I posted because this person betrayed me, encourages my husband to break up with me during every fight even when I also tell my side of the story to her,” she added. 

She also commented on the "spontaneous love couple tattoo" between Philmar and the woman, whose identity was revealed by netizens along with photos of their matching tattoos.

RELATED‘My husband never cheated’: Andi Eigenmann explains cryptic Instagram posts

ANDIE EIGENMANN

PHILMAR ALIPAYO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Into the Woods&rsquo; becomes a family affair for Lea Salonga and Nic Chien

‘Into the Woods’ becomes a family affair for Lea Salonga and Nic Chien

11 hours ago
Theatre Group Asia (TGA) is staging Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” to the Samsung Performing Arts Theater...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong Dantes on 2025 elections: Let&rsquo;s be more discerning, look beyond fanfare

Dingdong Dantes on 2025 elections: Let’s be more discerning, look beyond fanfare

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
When the official campaign period for the 2025 midterm elections starts, entertainment personalities are expected to become...
Entertainment
fbtw
A &lsquo;konsiyerto&rsquo; showcase of the magnificent Filipino music artist

A ‘konsiyerto’ showcase of the magnificent Filipino music artist

By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
When the bravos and the applause died down, remarks of “amazing, ang galing, astounding, what a show, parang nuong nanalo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gabbi Garcia is first-ever Kapuso host of &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother&rsquo;

Gabbi Garcia is first-ever Kapuso host of ‘Pinoy Big Brother’

By Patricia Dela Roca | 11 hours ago
GMA Network has officially announced that Gabbi Garcia will be the first-ever Kapuso host of the highly-anticipated “Pinoy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beaver Lopez continues legacy of late dad Manolo Lopez

Beaver Lopez continues legacy of late dad Manolo Lopez

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Over lunch a few weeks ago, my dear friend Beaver Lopez caught me off guard when he revealed that he is the second nominee...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Khalil Ramos explains why he bought his 'endgame' car

Khalil Ramos explains why he bought his 'endgame' car

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Khalil Ramos said that he is already refraining from adding to his expenses this year because he has already bought his dream...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Emilia Perez' star vows to remain 'silent' after drawing flak for past posts

'Emilia Perez' star vows to remain 'silent' after drawing flak for past posts

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
Last week's unearthing of old posts by the Spanish star denigrating Islam and African American George Floyd has unleashed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo on chemistry and brotherhood in &lsquo;The Recruit&rsquo; Season 2

Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo on chemistry and brotherhood in ‘The Recruit’ Season 2

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
The stakes are higher in “The Recruit” Season 2, but for lead star and executive producer Noah Centineo, it’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Culture Wars: Philippines is now our new favorite place to play

Culture Wars: Philippines is now our new favorite place to play

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
American alt-rock band Culture Wars shared why they love coming back to the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbtw
Top artists perform in 10-hour concert &lsquo;Fusion&rsquo;

Top artists perform in 10-hour concert ‘Fusion’

By Leah Salterio | 2 days ago
Fifteen artists will be featured in “Fusion 2025: Musika Natin ‘To,” a decade of celebrating Filipino music...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with