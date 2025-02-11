Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo patch things up after online rift

MANILA, Philippines — Champion surfer Philmar Alipayo revealed that all is well between him and his fiancée, Andi Eigenmann, after a series of social media posts sparked separation rumors.

On his Facebook account, Philmar shared a video with Andi and their daughter.

"It all went way (too) far and should have been handled in private," Philmar captioned the post.

"Ok na kami sanan ok ra kami," he added.

Philmar and Andi sparked breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Andi then denied cheating allegations involving her fiancé. She also clarified her earlier posts, which some online users thought were alluding to infidelity.

“I am fully aware that my husband never cheated on me with this girl… I am always around when they are together,” Andi said, without revealing the woman's name.

“I posted because this person betrayed me, encourages my husband to break up with me during every fight even when I also tell my side of the story to her,” she added.

She also commented on the "spontaneous love couple tattoo" between Philmar and the woman, whose identity was revealed by netizens along with photos of their matching tattoos.

