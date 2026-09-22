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Jopay, kumusta ka na? SexBomb members remark on supposed Rochelle Pangilinan rift

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 22, 2026 | 11:08am
Jopay, kumusta ka na? SexBomb members remark on supposed Rochelle Pangilinan rift
Composite photo of SexBomb Girls members Sunshine Garcia, Rochelle Pangilinan, and Jopay Paguia.
Sunshine Garcia, Jopay Paguia via Facebook, STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Jopay Paguia and Sunshine Garcia of the SexBomb Girls have addressed the supposed rift within the girl group involving leader Rochelle Pangilinan.

Last week several members of the pioneering P-pop girl group including Rochelle appeared on "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" to promote the act's newest single, "Mama Mama."

The music video for the song featured several other local girl groups but not Jopay and Sunshine, who are among the earliest SexBomb members,

Boy asked Rochelle about their absence as well as the rumors that she had a misunderstanding with Jopay, and the singer-actress responded by acknowledging that misunderstandings often occur between family members and friends.

"Case-to-case basis. Kung gustong maging maayos ng isa, magiging maayos talaga, e. Kasi lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya... sa kanila, sa lahat. General po ako lagi," she said. "Isa lang dapat ang goal natin kasi, 'Ano ang gusto ninyo?' Tinanong ko silang lahat, 'longevity?' So, ito 'yung way natin na tatahakin."

She also brought up the responsibilities that come with being SexBomb's leader before later going back to the supposed rift.

"Hindi na tayo bata para mag-away-away pa sa ganito. Magpapa-interbyu dito, ganyan. Gagawan pa tayo ng tsismis. Ulam tayo… or pulutan tayo sa ganito," she ended. "Hindi na maganda para sa edad natin, so kailangan lang, isa lang tayo ng goal. Kung ayaw mo na, we're good. Just say it."

Jopay, Sunshine respond

The issue was brought up again during the September 20 episode of "Kalurks" featuring three members of another girl group, the Viva Hot Babes.

After briefly discussing the light rivalry between the SexBomb Girls and the Viva Hot Babes, host DJ Jhai Ho addressed the assumed feud between Rochelle and Jopay.

The host reached out to Rochelle but received no reply, but her manager Perry Lansigan responded and said that Rochelle's remark on "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" would be the artist's only statement.

Jhai Ho also messaged Jopay asking her side concerning the SexBomb Girls and Jopay replied by giving no direct comment.

"Hayaan na lang natin siya na mag-salita, basta kung saan siya magiging masaya, support namin siya," Jopay told Jhai Ho, likely referring to Rochelle.

The host also reached out to Sunshine, who replied in a similar fashion, "Dedmahin mo na lang muna 'yan." 

In an interview with Sen. Imee Marcos on the latter's podcast, Jopay said it wasn't new to her to hear comments from Rochelle but pointed out some may have taken it out of context.

"I respect na lang kung ano 'yung sinabi niya, hindi ko naman sinabing totoo na ganun ako," Jopay said before admitting she would still work with Rochelle. "Walang masamang tinapay. Kung ayaw niya, it's okay, walang problema sa akin. Lagi naman ako naga-approach, 'pag declined, walang magagawa." — with reports from Jan Milo Severo 

RELATED: SexBomb leader Rochelle Pangilinan addresses rumored rift with Jopay Paguia

JOPAY PAGUIA

ROCHELLE PANGILINAN

SEXBOMB

SEXBOMB GIRLS

SUNSHINE GARCIA
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