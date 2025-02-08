â€˜My husband never cheatedâ€™: Andi Eigenmann explains cryptic Instagram posts

^

‘My husband never cheated’: Andi Eigenmann explains cryptic Instagram posts

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 8, 2025 | 1:57pm
Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo
MANILA, Philippines — Andi Eigenmann denied cheating allegations involving her surfer husband Philmar Alipayo in a freshly posted Instagram stories on Saturday noon. 

The actress first clarified about her earlier posts that some online users thought alluded to cheating. 

“I am fully aware that my husband never cheated on me with this girl… I am always around when they are together,” Andi began, not revealing the name of the woman in the issue. 

Andi, who is now based in Siargao with Philmar and their kids, revealed the reason why she posted the series of cryptic Instagram stories early Saturday morning. She also added details to their marital life and how the unidentified woman, whom she called "friend," affected it. 

“I posted because this person betrayed me, encourages my husband to break up with me during every fight even when I also tell my side of the story to her,” Andi said. 

She also commented about the “spontaneous love couple tattoo” between Philmar and the woman, whose identity was leaked by netizens with the photos of their identical tattooes. 

“She didn’t honor my side by choosing to celebrate her and my husband’s love for each other because the day after our fight, she inserted herself in the situation by encouraging him to go for a spontaneous love couple tattoo together,” Andi said, remarking about being innocent and Philmar’s vulnerability. 

Andi said that she reached out to the woman for an explanation for the identical tattooes but the woman ignored her. 

The actress admitted that she was hurt by Philmar’s decision not to consult her regarding the tattooes. 

“[The] post was to just show that no normal person with good intentions would think it’s okay for a ‘friend’ to encourage someone else’s husband to do this without considering the partner’s feelings, especially after I told her that even if we are in a bad fight, I would always want and choose to be okay with my husband because he is my family,” Andi wrote. 

The actress said that she should have listened to her friends' advice to stay away from her when they had warned her.

She also noted that she should have called it out the first time that she and her husband saw the identical tattoo on the woman, calling it “weird.” 

“I would never even shared anything at all on here, if she only had the nerve to respond to me. And now I am the bad one…” Andi’s latest Instagram story read. 

Rumors of their split broke the internet on Friday night after both Andi and Philmar posted cryptic Instagram stories. 

RELATED: Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo spark breakup rumors, unfollow each other on Instagram

