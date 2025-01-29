^

ABS-CBN's 'Pinoy Big Brother' to air also on GMA via new collaboration

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 29, 2025 | 1:17pm
ABS-CBN and GMA execs
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network and ABS-CBN inked the deal for “Pinoy Big Brother’s” 20th anniversary special – “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” yesterday inside the PBB House.  

Present during the event were GMA Network’s President and Chief Executive Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., Executive Committee Chairman Joel G. Jimenez, Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group, and President and CEO of GMA Films Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, First Vice President for Sparkle GMA Artist Center and Talent Development and Management Joy C. Marcelo, Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angel Javier-Cruz, Officer-in-Charge for Program Management Department Mitzi Garcia, and Senior Assistant Vice President for Program Management Department Concie Agnes.

In attendance from ABS-CBN were Chairman Mark Lopez, President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo L. Katigbak, Chief Operating Officer Cory V. Vidanes, Group Chief Financial Officer Ricardo B. Tan, Jr., Head of TV Production and Star Magic Laurenti Dyogi, and Vice President of Corporate Communications Kane Errol C. Choa.

“We are pleased to collaborate with ABS-CBN once again – this time to jointly bring a special edition of 'Pinoy Big Brother' to our Kapuso and Kapamilya audiences. Sabay-sabay nating tangkilikin ang naiibang PBB na ito,” Duavit said, welcoming the new partnership with ABS-CBN.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABS-CBN PR (@abscbnpr)

“We are very excited to collaborate with ABS-CBN to bring to the Filipino audiences, the country’s longest running reality show, Pinoy Big Brother. Abangan ninyo ang pagsasama ng mga Kapuso at Kapamilya housemate sa teleserye ng totoong buhay, malapit na malapit na sa GMA,” added Gozon-Valdes.

Vidanes likewise underscored ABS-CBN’s latest partnership with GMA Network: “We are very, very happy to announce that on the 20th year of PBB, we are doing this special collaboration with GMA. This is a moment that will go down in history.”

Set to air on GMA, the “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” will feature artists from Sparkle GMA Artist Center and ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, creating unforgettable moments inside the PBB house.

This partnership follows the success of “Unbreak My Heart,” “It’s Showtime,” and “Hello, Love, Again.”

