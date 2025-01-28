^

Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva now celebrity endorser with Edsa billboard

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 28, 2025 | 4:38pm
Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva now celebrity endorser with Edsa billboard
Jamela Villanueva on a billboard in Edsa
Ampong Dental Essentials via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva is now the celebrity ambassador of a dental clinic. 

In a Facebook post, Ampong Dental Essentials posted a photo wherein Jamela is pictured in their billboard. 

"Our billboard is up! Meet our newest ambassador, Jamela Villanueva, as she joins Ampong Dental Essentials in celebrating fresh beginnings. Because Every Smile Tells a Perfect Story," the brand wrote. 

"Join us as we officially launch Ampong Dental Essentials, tomorrow, January 29, 2025! Now everyone can have that celebrity smile," it added. 

Yesterday, the brand teased to guess their celebrity endorser. 

"Guess The Ambassador. Clue: Not all PERFECTION is sung; some just simply smiled," the brand wrote. 

It can be recalled that actress Maris Racal recently released her new single "Perpektong Tao."

Jamela, last month, exposed Anthony's alleged affair with his onscreen partner Maris.

In her Instagram story, Jamella accused Maris as the reason of her breakup with Anthony. She posted screenshots of Anthony and Maris' alleged late night and flirty conversations. 

Anthony and Maris have since apologized.

ANTHONY JENNINGS

JAMELA VILLANUEVA

MARIS RACAL

MARIS RACAL
