Ronnie Ricketts keen on not entering politics: â€˜Dapat meron kang misyon'

Ronnie Ricketts keen on not entering politics: ‘Dapat meron kang misyon'

Ronnie Ricketts at the press conference for 'Mga Batang Riles' held on Dec. 20, 2024 in GMA's Studio 7 in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Ronnie Ricketts has no plans to enter politics, citing that it is a pursuit that needs knowledge and understanding of duties and responsibilities.

In an exclusive interview, the ‘90s action star told Philstar.com why politics is not for him amid the looming mid-term elections in May this year.

“No, no. How do you say it na walang masasagasaan, ‘di ba? Nasa kanila ‘yan actually, but nakikita ko kung anong nangyayari diyan sa loob e.

“I mean, alam ko, alam ko e. I just hope, kung gusto mong tumakbo, makatulong ka, alam mo ‘yung gagawin mo,” Ronnie told Philstar.com after the press conference for his TV comeback “Mga Batang Riles” last December.

“Hindi lang (dahil) may pangalan kami, takbo tayo. Hindi dapat ganon e. Dapat meron kang misyon. Kasi 'pag pumunta ka doon tapos doon ka pa lang matututo, it’s very hard. Ang hirap nu'n,” he added.

In recent years, many of his ‘90s action star contemporaries ran and lost in their bid for local and national positions.

Robin Padilla joined Bong Revilla, Lito Lapid and Jinggoy Estrada in senate. Philip Salvador hopes to find his place in senate when he filed his certificate of candidacy last year for this year’s mid-term elections.

For Ronnie, holding a public post means putting the nation’s interest and service to the electorate as top concerns.

“Pero ‘pag pupunta ka lang doon para pumorma, magkaroon ng extra income or gamitin ‘yung position mo, hindi yata maganda. Dapat ang priority mo ay para sa tao, ‘yung service. Ako yun ‘yun e,” he said.

The action star also advised taking note of a political candidate's intentions and of the company that he keeps.

“‘Tingnan mo rin ‘yung character ng tao. Ano ba ang ginagawa niya sa buhay niya? Tingnan mo, sino barkada niya? Lalabas ‘yung character. Iba ‘yung campaign. ‘Ako ang pinakamabait, pinakamagaling’… But sino ‘yung other side ng tao? Alamin mo ‘yun. Hindi lang 'yung binebenta ‘yung sarili,” he said.

He acknowledged that there are those who were able to deliver on their campaign promises, but there were those who were not able to. He also expressed hope that corruption will be eradicated.

Ricketts previously served as the chairman and chief executive officer of the Optical Media Board from 2009 to 2016. The agency is part of the Office of the President of the Philippines that regulates the production, use, and distribution of recording media in the country.

