^

Entertainment

Ronnie Ricketts keen on not entering politics: ‘Dapat meron kang misyon'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 4:05pm
Ronnie Ricketts keen on not entering politics: â€˜Dapat meron kang misyon'
Ronnie Ricketts at the press conference for 'Mga Batang Riles' held on Dec. 20, 2024 in GMA's Studio 7 in Quezon City.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Ronnie Ricketts has no plans to enter politics, citing that it is a pursuit that needs knowledge and understanding of duties and responsibilities.

In an exclusive interview, the ‘90s action star told Philstar.com why politics is not for him amid the looming mid-term elections in May this year. 

“No, no. How do you say it na walang masasagasaan, ‘di ba? Nasa kanila ‘yan actually, but nakikita ko kung anong nangyayari diyan sa loob e. 

“I mean, alam ko, alam ko e. I just hope, kung gusto mong tumakbo, makatulong ka, alam mo ‘yung gagawin mo,” Ronnie told Philstar.com after the press conference for his TV comeback “Mga Batang Riles” last December. 

“Hindi lang (dahil) may pangalan kami, takbo tayo. Hindi dapat ganon e. Dapat meron kang misyon. Kasi 'pag pumunta ka doon tapos doon ka pa lang matututo, it’s very hard. Ang hirap nu'n,” he added. 

In recent years, many of his ‘90s action star contemporaries ran and lost in their bid for local and national positions. 

Robin Padilla joined Bong Revilla, Lito Lapid and Jinggoy Estrada in senate. Philip Salvador hopes to find his place in senate when he filed his certificate of candidacy last year for this year’s mid-term elections. 

For Ronnie, holding a public post means putting the nation’s interest and service to the electorate as top concerns.

“Pero ‘pag pupunta ka lang doon para pumorma, magkaroon ng extra income or gamitin ‘yung position mo, hindi yata maganda. Dapat ang priority mo ay para sa tao, ‘yung service. Ako yun ‘yun e,” he said. 

The action star also advised taking note of a political candidate's intentions and of the company that he keeps.

“‘Tingnan mo rin ‘yung character ng tao. Ano ba ang ginagawa niya sa buhay niya? Tingnan mo, sino barkada niya? Lalabas ‘yung character. Iba ‘yung campaign. ‘Ako ang pinakamabait, pinakamagaling’… But sino ‘yung other side ng tao? Alamin mo ‘yun. Hindi lang 'yung binebenta ‘yung sarili,” he said. 

He acknowledged that there are those who were able to deliver on their campaign promises, but there were those who were not able to. He also expressed hope that corruption will be eradicated. 

Ricketts previously served as the chairman and chief executive officer of the Optical Media Board from 2009 to 2016. The agency is part of the Office of the President of the Philippines that regulates the production, use, and distribution of recording media in the country. 

RELATED: Ronnie R on young stars in intense action scenes in 'Batang Riles': 'Hindi justifiable 'yun'

PHILIPPINE POLITICS

RONNIE RICKETTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Camille Villar on motherhood and caring for elders

Camille Villar on motherhood and caring for elders

By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
Do children have a moral obligation to take care of their elderly parents?
Entertainment
fbtw
Happy reunion of Robin, BB, Pops, Arlene and Nadia

Happy reunion of Robin, BB, Pops, Arlene and Nadia

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 16 hours ago
Old friends are the truest ones.
Entertainment
fbtw
Karla Estrada threatens to take legal action vs 'famewhore'

Karla Estrada threatens to take legal action vs 'famewhore'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
TV host Karla Estrada warned that she would take a legal action against an unnamed person. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Marc Nelson clarifies involvement in Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji issue

Marc Nelson clarifies involvement in Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Model-host Marc Nelson said he wanted to clarify several points regarding his involvement in the ongoing dispute between...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Gusto kong tumambling': Judy Ann Santos recalls 'surreal' moment with Gordon Ramsay
play

'Gusto kong tumambling': Judy Ann Santos recalls 'surreal' moment with Gordon Ramsay

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Judy Ann Santos had a surreal moment when she finally met her idol, world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, last Monday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nigerian scammers accused in AI-driven fake Brad Pitt fraud

Nigerian scammers accused in AI-driven fake Brad Pitt fraud

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
A French woman who lost her life savings to scammers pretending to be American actor Brad Pitt is seeking to unmask at least...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Joker 2,' Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga nominated for Razzies

'Joker 2,' Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga nominated for Razzies

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
"Joker: Folie a Deux" was nominated for seven Razzies on Tuesday, leaving the sad clown atop the annual tongue-in-cheek list...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nathan Studios rocks Sinulog 2025

Nathan Studios rocks Sinulog 2025

By Chuck Gomez | 1 day ago
Nathan Studios has continued to level up its impressive portfolio of live musical events.
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Min Ho to return to Manila for 2025 fan meet

Lee Min Ho to return to Manila for 2025 fan meet

By Lyka Nicart | 1 day ago
Manila is one of the confirmed stops in Lee Min Ho’s upcoming multi-city fan meeting tour in Asia.
Entertainment
fbtw
How Gordon Ramsay keeps body, health in &lsquo;MasterChef&rsquo; shape amid angry memes
play

How Gordon Ramsay keeps body, health in ‘MasterChef’ shape amid angry memes

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
But through all these rage, which he called as spurs of “passion,” plus all the food he eats (he confessed that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with