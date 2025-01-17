^

Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk meet again in 'Daredevil: Born Again' trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 11:06am
Charlie Cox as the titular character in Netflix's, now Disney+'s, "Daredevil"
Marvel

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios released its first trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again" featuring the returns of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk.

The trailer sees Murdock meeting with Fisk, now mayor of New York, at a diner, though the latter admits feeling unpleasant to see the attorney again.

The two men discuss how much time has passed since their last encounter, with Murdock unconvinced Fisk managed to become mayor fairly.

Fisk counters by asking Murdock why he stopped becoming Daredevil, to which the blind lawyer responds, "a line was crossed."

"It's hard to come to terms with a violent nature, hating the power it has over us," says Fisk over clips of Murdock in the middle of fistfights. "Sometimes peace needs to be broken, the chaos must reign."

Characters that appeared in the original Netflix show also show up in the trailer like Deborah Ann Woll's Karen, Elden Henson's Foggy, Ayelet Zurer as Fisk's wife Vanessa, Wilson Bethel's Dex also known as Bullseye, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, the vigilante known as the Punisher.

Newcomers include Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, and Jeremy Earl.

"I was raised to believe in grace, but I was also raised to believe in retribution," says Murdock as graphic action scenes lead to the title card.

Murdock last appeared in episodes of "She-Hulk" plus a cameo in "Echo," while Fisk as the Kingpin was last seen in the finale of "Hawkeye."

"Daredevil: Born Again" begins streaming on Disney+ this March 4. — Video from Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel

