Marvel drops trailer, poster for 'Thunderbolts*'

MANILA, Philippines — Villains(?) unite in the first official trailer for "Thunderbolts*," the last movie in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer begins with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova — returning from "Hawkeye" — knocking on the door of her "father" Shostakov (David Harbour) whom she last saw in "Black Widow."

Alexei welcomes Yelena in and talk about being fulfilled in their new lives, leading Yelena admitting she feels empty and drifting without purpose.

A mission leads Yelena into a room where she encounters Wyatt Russell's John Walker (from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'), Olga Kurylenko's Antonia Dreykov (also from "Black Widow"), Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr (from "Ant-Man and the Wasp"), and Lewis Pullman's Bob.

Yelana assumes that given everyone's dark histories, there is someone powerful who wants them all erased from the picture.

"We're brought up with this belief that there are good guys and there are bad guys," says Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the head of the Central Intelligence Agency being shadowed by Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

As more character action clips play, Valentina adds before the title card, "Eventually you come to realize that there are bad guys and there are worse guys, and nothing else."

The trailer ends with Alexei, dressed in his Red Guardian suit, claiming the red limo he's driving is "bulletproof-ish," though gunfire proves otherwise and the gang is eventually shot down by Bucky.

A poster for the film sees all the characters save for Valentina cramping into a space with the tagline, "Careful who you assemble," a nod to the famous phrase "Avengers Assemble."

"Thunderbolts*" directed by "Paper Towns" filmmaker Jake Schreier opens in Philippine theaters in May 2025. — Video from Marvel Philippines' YouTube channel

