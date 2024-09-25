^

Movies

Marvel drops trailer, poster for 'Thunderbolts*'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 10:19am
Marvel drops trailer, poster for 'Thunderbolts*'
Scene from 'Thunderbolts*'
Marvel Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Villains(?) unite in the first official trailer for "Thunderbolts*," the last movie in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer begins with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova — returning from "Hawkeye" — knocking on the door of her "father" Shostakov (David Harbour) whom she last saw in "Black Widow."

Alexei welcomes Yelena in and talk about being fulfilled in their new lives, leading Yelena admitting she feels empty and drifting without purpose.

A mission leads Yelena into a room where she encounters Wyatt Russell's John Walker (from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'), Olga Kurylenko's Antonia Dreykov (also from "Black Widow"), Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr (from "Ant-Man and the Wasp"), and Lewis Pullman's Bob.

Yelana assumes that given everyone's dark histories, there is someone powerful who wants them all erased from the picture.

"We're brought up with this belief that there are good guys and there are bad guys," says Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the head of the Central Intelligence Agency being shadowed by Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

As more character action clips play, Valentina adds before the title card, "Eventually you come to realize that there are bad guys and there are worse guys, and nothing else."

The trailer ends with Alexei, dressed in his Red Guardian suit, claiming the red limo he's driving is "bulletproof-ish," though gunfire proves otherwise and the gang is eventually shot down by Bucky.

A poster for the film sees all the characters save for Valentina cramping into a space with the tagline, "Careful who you assemble," a nod to the famous phrase "Avengers Assemble."

"Thunderbolts*" directed by "Paper Towns" filmmaker Jake Schreier opens in Philippine theaters in May 2025. — Video from Marvel Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Robert Pattinson stars in 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho's new film 'Mickey 17'

vuukle comment

BUCKY BARNES

DAVID HARBOUR

FLORENCE PUGH

MARVEL

MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE

MARVEL COMICS

MARVEL STUDIOS

OLGA KURYLENKO

SEBASTIAN STAN

WINTER SOLDIER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Korean star Kim Jisoo plays 1st father role in Filipino film 'Mujigae'
4 days ago

Korean star Kim Jisoo plays 1st father role in Filipino film 'Mujigae'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Korean actor Kim Jisoo is portraying his first father role in his acting career via the Filipino film "Mujigae," starring...
Movies
fbtw
Robert Pattinson stars in 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho's new film 'Mickey 17'
5 days ago

Robert Pattinson stars in 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho's new film 'Mickey 17'

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Warner Bros. released the first trailer for "Mickey 17," Bong Joon-ho's first film since his award-winning smash hit "Pa...
Movies
fbtw
Joshua Garcia in Filipino dub of 'Inside Out 2,' a first on Disney+
6 days ago

Joshua Garcia in Filipino dub of 'Inside Out 2,' a first on Disney+

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Joshua Garcia will lend his voice for the Filipino dub of "Inside Out 2" when the latest Pixar film hits streaming platform...
Movies
fbtw
Wanted: Singers for Philippine rendition of 'Defying Gravity' from 'Wicked'
6 days ago

Wanted: Singers for Philippine rendition of 'Defying Gravity' from 'Wicked'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Universal Pictures Philippines is looking for singers to take part in the music video of the Philippine rendition of "Defying...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with