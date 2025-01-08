'All love': Vin Diesel shuts down Dwayne Johnson feud rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Vin Diesel appeared to put an end to speculations he has personal beef with "Fast and Furious" co-star Dwayne Johnson.

Rumors first emerged in 2016 during filming of the franchise's eighth entry when Johnson complained about one of his male co-stars without mentioning any names. Diesel has refuted any negative claims.

"The Fate of the Furious" and 2019 spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw" were the last "Fast and Furious" movies Johnson appeared in, fueling online conversations that a fued indeed surfaced between Johnson and Diesel.

Johnson, however, had a cameo appearance in 2023's "Fast X" and confirmed he would return in the franchise's final entry.

The rumored feud resurfaced during the 2025 Golden Globes when Diesel presented the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which went to "Wicked."

When Diesel stepped up, he acknowledged Johnson in the crowd, saying with a smile, "Hey, Dwayne." Johnson responded silently with a smile of his own.

A few days later, Diesel posted on Instagram a throwback photo of him with Johnson at the premiere of the franchise's fifth film back in 2011 with the caption, "All love… Always…"

Fans showered the comments section with messages of support as did rapper and the actors' "Fast and Furious" co-star Ludacris who commented a couple of crown and salute emojis.

The 11th and final "Fast & Furious" movie, to be directed by Louis Leterrier, is currently set for a 2026 release — 25 years since the first one came out.

RELATED: Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres mark historic wins at Golden Globes 2025