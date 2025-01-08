ABS-CBN 'not aware' but still 'grateful' for franchise bill

Employees and supporters light candles at the gate of the the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City on May 5, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN is "deeply grateful" for a new bill filed in Congress yesterday seeking for the media giant's franchise renewal.

In a statement, ABS-CBN said, "While we were not aware of Rep. Joey Salceda’s filing of a bill to grant a broadcast franchise to ABS-CBN... we are deeply grateful for his support and belief in ABS-CBN’s contributions and mission to serve the Filipino public."

The company also thanked other lawmakers who previously pushed for the franchise renewal.

"We would also like to express our sincerest thanks to Reps. Gabriel Bordado Jr., Arlene Brosas, France Castro, Raoul Manuel, Johnny Pimentel and Rufus Rodriguez, who have previously filed similar bills," the company concluded in its statement.

House Bill 1125, which seeks to grant the company a 25-year franchise to construct, install, operate and maintain stations across the country, was filed yesterday by Albay, 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, chairperson of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Among Salceda's reasons for filing the bill is the displacement of more than 11,000 employees when the network was shutdown at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly five years ago on May 5, 2020.

