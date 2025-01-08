^

Entertainment

ABS-CBN 'not aware' but still 'grateful' for franchise bill

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 8:38am
ABS-CBN 'not aware' but still 'grateful' for franchise bill
Employees and supporters light candles at the gate of the the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City on May 5, 2020.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN is "deeply grateful" for a new bill filed in Congress yesterday seeking for the media giant's franchise renewal.

In a statement, ABS-CBN said, "While we were not aware of Rep. Joey Salceda’s filing of a bill to grant a broadcast franchise to ABS-CBN... we are deeply grateful for his support and belief in ABS-CBN’s contributions and mission to serve the Filipino public."

The company also thanked other lawmakers who previously pushed for the franchise renewal.

"We would also like to express our sincerest thanks to Reps. Gabriel Bordado Jr., Arlene Brosas, France Castro, Raoul Manuel, Johnny Pimentel and Rufus Rodriguez, who have previously filed similar bills," the company concluded in its statement.

House Bill 1125, which seeks to grant the company a 25-year franchise to construct, install, operate and maintain stations across the country, was filed yesterday by Albay, 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, chairperson of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Among Salceda's reasons for filing the bill is the displacement of more than 11,000 employees when the network was shutdown at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly five years ago on May 5, 2020.

RELATED: ABS-CBN franchise pushed in Congress with 5th House bill filed

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cristy Fermin defends Vic Sotto over Darryl Yap's 'The Rapist of Pepsi Paloma' movie

Cristy Fermin defends Vic Sotto over Darryl Yap's 'The Rapist of Pepsi Paloma' movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin defended Vic Sotto against controversial director Darryl Yap's upcoming movie "The...
Entertainment
fbtw
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner go viral for 'hot' date night at Golden Globes

Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner go viral for 'hot' date night at Golden Globes

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Actor Timothee Chalamet's wait for a Golden Globe trophy continues, but the 2025 ceremony was still a memorable one having...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zendaya, Tom Holland engaged &mdash; US media

Zendaya, Tom Holland engaged — US media

1 day ago
"Spider-Man" co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, US media reported Monday, the day after she was spotted wearing...
Entertainment
fbtw
50th MMFF extends run until January 14 due to &lsquo;public demand&rsquo;

50th MMFF extends run until January 14 due to ‘public demand’

By Patricia Dela Roca | 1 day ago
The 50th Metro Manila Film Festival is set to continue for an additional week due to “insistent public demand.&rdq...
Entertainment
fbtw
Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres mark historic wins at Golden Globes 2025

Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres mark historic wins at Golden Globes 2025

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Actresses Demi Moore and Fernanda Torres both made history with their respective Best Actress wins at the 2025 Golden Gl...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Pinoys can promote the country in local and international markets

By Boy Abunda | 10 hours ago
Aside from being postcard-perfect and Instagram-worthy, our local attractions were stunning settings of famous Filipino movies. These include Vigan, Ilocos Sur ('Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay'), Sagada ('That Thing Called...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo pens sweet birthday message for mom Min

Kathryn Bernardo pens sweet birthday message for mom Min

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo penned a warm birthday message for her mom Min.
Entertainment
fbtw
'So deserve': Heart Evangelista gives away Hermes bags to her team

'So deserve': Heart Evangelista gives away Hermes bags to her team

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista surprised her team with Hermes bags as Christmas presents.
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual celebrates being single for 13 straight years

Piolo Pascual celebrates being single for 13 straight years

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual revealed that he has been single for 13 straight years. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with