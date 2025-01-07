^

Headlines

ABS-CBN franchise pushed in Congress with 5th House bill filed

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 4:45pm
ABS-CBN franchise pushed in Congress with 5th House bill filed
In this photo taken Feb. 14, 2020, ABS-CBN employees, supporters and various rights group gather in front of the ABS-CBN main office in Quezon City to join in the Black Friday protest calling for the renewal of the network’s franchise.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly five years after ABS-CBN was denied a franchise, a fifth House bill was filed on Tuesday, January 7, seeking to grant the broadcasting giant a 25-year franchise to construct, install, operate and maintain stations across the country.

Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay, 2nd District), chairperson of the House Committee on Ways and Means, filed House Bill 11252 despite the limited session days remaining before the 19th Congress adjourns in June.

 

 

In the bill's explanatory note, Salceda said ABS-CBN has already been cleared by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) of any ownership violations and pending tax liabilities.

He said that ABS-CBN “remains the single most important news source in Albay” despite lacking a franchise, continuing to air its programs online and through block-time agreements with other television networks.

Salceda also cited how over 11,000 ABS-CBN employees lost their jobs after the shutdown, which occurred at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the network served as a vital source of information for the public.

What went before. Prior to the closure in May 2020, former President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to shut down ABS-CBN for alleged “biased coverage.” 

After its 25-year franchise lapsed on May 5, 2020, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order

RELATED: ABS-CBN's last moments before going off the air for now

Two months later, in July 2020, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, during the 18th Congress under the Duterte administration, voted 70-11 against renewing ABS-CBN's franchise. 

Here is the list of lawmakers who voted for and against the renewal, with those opposing echoing sentiments similar to Duterte's.

The move faced criticism from civil society groups, media practitioners and labor groups, who raised concerns about the potential threat to press freedom and democracy, particularly during a time when reliable information was crucial.

What the bill requires

According to the bill, if enacted into law, the president will have the power to “temporarily take over” and “operate” ABS-CBN’s stations during times of war, rebellion, calamities and other emergencies.

It also grants the president the right to “temporarily suspend the operation of any station or facility” should there be concerns about public safety, security and public welfare. 

The bill also mandates ABS-CBN to practice self-regulation and sell at least 30% of its shares to Filipinos through the Philippine stock market within five years of receiving the franchise.

If a public offering is not feasible, the bill allows for the creation of cooperatives or other methods to encourage public participation. Failure to meet this requirement would result in the revocation of the franchise.

The other four House bills similarly seeking to grant the broadcasting giant a franchise were filed in 2022 by Rep. Gabriel Bordado (Camarines Sur, 3rd District), Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro, 2nd District), Makabayan lawmakers, and Rep. Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur, 2nd District). 

The bills have been pending with the Committee on Legislative Franchises for the past two years already.  

The 19th Congress will resume on January 13, then temporarily adjourn from February 8 to June 1 for the 2025 midterm elections, before reconvening on June 2.

ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Davao death squad hitman leaves Philippines using fake identity

Davao death squad hitman leaves Philippines using fake identity

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
After a decade in hiding, self-confessed hitman and member of the infamous Davao Death Squad Edgar Matobato was able to leave...
Headlines
fbtw
Mall bettor wins P314 million lotto jackpot

Mall bettor wins P314 million lotto jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
A lone bettor in Mandaluyong won the P314.5-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot at the lotto draws on Sunday night.
Headlines
fbtw
AFP Modernization: P40 billion of P75 billion in standby funds

AFP Modernization: P40 billion of P75 billion in standby funds

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
The Armed Forces can only tap P35 billion or less than half of its P75 billion modernization budget for 2025, as...
Headlines
fbtw
2 Philippine-occupied features in Spratlys to get P3 billion in airport, ports

2 Philippine-occupied features in Spratlys to get P3 billion in airport, ports

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
The government has earmarked P300 million for a sheltered port on Pag-asa (Thitu) Island.
Headlines
fbtw
No rift in security sector after NSC reorganization, says Malaya

No rift in security sector after NSC reorganization, says Malaya

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
The country’s security sector remains intact following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to reorganize...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Solons seek 'more time' to endorse impeachment complaint vs VP Sara

Solons seek 'more time' to endorse impeachment complaint vs VP Sara

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
House lawmakers asked for “more time” to evaluate their potential endorsement of an impeachment complaint against...
Headlines
fbtw
300 Afghans arrive in Philippines for US visa processing

300 Afghans arrive in Philippines for US visa processing

17 hours ago
Three hundred Afghan nationals arrived yesterday in the Philippines to await the processing within 59 days of their Special...
Headlines
fbtw
NGCP marks fruitful 2024, eyes completion of key projects soon

NGCP marks fruitful 2024, eyes completion of key projects soon

17 hours ago
Several milestones marked NGCP’s achievements in 2024, following the completion of four major grid projects that have...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with