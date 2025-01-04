^

Boy Abunda praises Barbie Forteza, reaches out to Jak Roberto following split

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 4, 2025 | 4:37pm
Long-time celebrity couple Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto are no longer together.
MANILA, Philippines — Television host Boy Abunda praised actress Barbie Forteza and is currently reaching out to fellow actor Jak Roberto following the confirmation that the two actors have split after seven years together.

Boy started off the January 3 episode of his show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," featuring a new layout, with the news of JakBie's breakup. 

Barbie announced her split from her ex-boyfriend Jak on January 2 in an Instagram post. The announcement was met with social media buzz since the couple, also referred as JakBie or BarJak, was a favorite internet meme or pairing. 

After reading out excerpts of Barbie's post, Boy said he reached out to Jak, who requested for some time before speaking on the subject.

"Any goodbye is painful, lalo na in this context of a romantic relationship. Seven years is a long time, masakit ito," Boy said, going on to commend Barbie for sharing her message from a place of love.

The television host particularly singled out Barbie's decision to recall the good things in her and Jak's relationship, and the honest kindness that Jak will find someone who loves him the way he deserves.

WATCH: Boy Abunda reacts to Barbie Forteza-Jak Roberto split

Boy acknowledged that both Barbie and Jak must be in pain but called on the public to avoid speculations why the split occurred, "I think we should be praying na sana maging maayos, kasi seven years from now when we look back, we'll be able to connect the dots."

He again praised Barbie for her maturity, though he acknowledged her family's cryptic messages. The host appealed to the public to refrain spreading rumors.

"Don't get the statement wrong; it is a painful experience," Boy ended, offering kind words for both Barbie and Jak.

The episode continued with Boy interviewing veteran comedian Roderick Paulate, who wore a matching outfit of a white top and black pants with Boy. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Your love was exceptional': Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto break up after 7 years

