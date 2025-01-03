'Paano na Anti-Silos U?': Jak Roberto stays mum after Barbie Forteza confirms split

Longtime celebrity couple Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto are no longer together.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jak Roberto remains silent on the issue of his breakup with Barbie Forteza.

Jak's last post on Instagram was last January 1 when he attended the Makati's New Year's Eve celebration with performances from Gary V and BINI.

"Welcome 2025! Happy New year!!!" he captioned the post.

Jak's last post with Barbie, meanwhile, was their intimate dinner at a steak restaurant to celebrate his birthday last December.

Social media users are wondering what will happen to his "Anti-Silos University."

Jak's "Anti-Silos" videos are trending anew on different social media platforms. Among the memes, the actor is portrayed as a professor at Jak Roberto University (JRU), where he teaches relationship courses, including the "Anti-Selos" class. Selos is the Filipino term for jealousy.

The "Anti-Silos U" trended on X after Barbie announced their breakup.

Barbie and Jak have ended their relationship after seven years together.

Barbie confirmed the split in an Instagram post published on January 2 with pictures of them together.

"Having you in my life was the happiest I had ever been. Seven wonderful years. A lot of laughs, a lot of ramen and so much love. Your love was exceptional. But sometimes, good things fall apart so better things can come together," Barbie wrote.

"You take care of yourself. May you find the love you deserve," she added.

