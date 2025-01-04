^

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj faces assault, battery lawsuit by ex-tour employee

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 4, 2025 | 3:16pm
Nicki Minaj faces assault, battery lawsuit by ex-tour employee
Nicki Minaj at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
AFP / Angela Weiss, Getty Images via AFP / Mike Coppola

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for assault and battery by a former employee who alleges he was struck by the artist while she was on tour.

A man named Brandon Garrett filed a lawsuit claiming Minaj hit him after the Detroit leg of her "Pink Friday 2" tour last April where Garrett was working as a day-to-day manager.

According to Garrett's lawsuit, Minaj grilled tour employees and got angry with Garrett for sending someone else to pick up her prescriptions.

After being dealt with profanities, Garrett alleged Minaj struck him on the right side of his face with an open hand so hard that his head swung back and his hat flew off.

He also said Minaj struck his right wrist, knocking off the documents he was holding, as he was swarmed by a security team.

Related: Nicki Minaj slams Kevin Federline over his drama with ex-wife Britney Spears

Garrett claimed he hid in a restroom for hours after the incident and was denied access to the tour bus, making him fend for himself.

Apart from assault and battery, Garrett is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress. He is asking for punitive, exemplary, and general damages among other relief.

Minaj's lawyer Judd Burstein said in a statement sent to media outlets that the rapper has not been served a complaint and they are unaware of the specific allegations.

"However, if the lawsuit is as reported, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty's favor," Burstein added, referring to Minaj's legal name.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2025 host Nikki Glaser learns from Jo Koy's awkward stint

NICKI MINAJ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New Year, New Studio and New Segment for &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo;

New Year, New Studio and New Segment for ‘Eat Bulaga’

By MJ Marfori | 16 hours ago
As one of the longest-running noontime shows in the Philippines, “Eat Bulaga” has undergone numerous transformations...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Paano na Anti-Silos U?': Jak Roberto stays mum after Barbie Forteza confirms split

'Paano na Anti-Silos U?': Jak Roberto stays mum after Barbie Forteza confirms split

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actor Jak Roberto remains silent on the issue of his breakup with Barbie Forteza.
Entertainment
fbtw
What to expect from Hilda Koronel&rsquo;s movie comeback

What to expect from Hilda Koronel’s movie comeback

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Hilda Koronel, dubbed as “Philippine cinema's gold standard,” admitted that she doesn’t like people who...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Sanggre,&rsquo; &lsquo;KMJS Gabi ng Lagim: The Movie,&rsquo; &lsquo;P77&rsquo; in GMA's 75th anniversary line-up

‘Sanggre,’ ‘KMJS Gabi ng Lagim: The Movie,’ ‘P77’ in GMA's 75th anniversary line-up

16 hours ago
GMA Network is set to mark its 75th anniversary this 2025 with a diverse line-up of TV shows and movies designed to entertain...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza's mom shares cryptic post after breakup announcement with Jak Roberto

Barbie Forteza's mom shares cryptic post after breakup announcement with Jak Roberto

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Barbie Forteza's mother Imelda shared a cryptic post after the Kapuso actress announced her break up with Jak Roberto.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maymay Entrata recalls dancer days in elementary, high school
Exclusive

Maymay Entrata recalls dancer days in elementary, high school

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
But unbeknownst to most, except for her loyal fans, the actress-now-aspiring singer was actively into dancing when she was...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carlo Aquino opens up on biggest fear as a father

Carlo Aquino opens up on biggest fear as a father

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actor Carlo Aquino shared one of his biggest fears when his daughter Mithi grows up.
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' J-Hope, 'Squid Game' star lead donations for Jeju Air crash victims' families

BTS' J-Hope, 'Squid Game' star lead donations for Jeju Air crash victims' families

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Korean singer J-Hope of the boy band BTS and "Squid Game" actor-singer Im Si-wan led in offering donations for the families...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miguel Tanfelix feels &lsquo;sense of purpose&rsquo; leading &lsquo;Mga Batang Riles&rsquo; cast

Miguel Tanfelix feels ‘sense of purpose’ leading ‘Mga Batang Riles’ cast

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Miguel Tanfelix might be young but he has already spent two decades in local showbiz, and he now feels a sense of purpose...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with