Nicki Minaj faces assault, battery lawsuit by ex-tour employee

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for assault and battery by a former employee who alleges he was struck by the artist while she was on tour.

A man named Brandon Garrett filed a lawsuit claiming Minaj hit him after the Detroit leg of her "Pink Friday 2" tour last April where Garrett was working as a day-to-day manager.

According to Garrett's lawsuit, Minaj grilled tour employees and got angry with Garrett for sending someone else to pick up her prescriptions.

After being dealt with profanities, Garrett alleged Minaj struck him on the right side of his face with an open hand so hard that his head swung back and his hat flew off.

He also said Minaj struck his right wrist, knocking off the documents he was holding, as he was swarmed by a security team.

Garrett claimed he hid in a restroom for hours after the incident and was denied access to the tour bus, making him fend for himself.

Apart from assault and battery, Garrett is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress. He is asking for punitive, exemplary, and general damages among other relief.

Minaj's lawyer Judd Burstein said in a statement sent to media outlets that the rapper has not been served a complaint and they are unaware of the specific allegations.

"However, if the lawsuit is as reported, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty's favor," Burstein added, referring to Minaj's legal name.

