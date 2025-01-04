Golden Globes 2025 host Nikki Glaser learns from Jo Koy's awkward stint

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Nikki Glaser is preparing to host the 2025 Golden Globes, learning from the stint of her predecessor, Filipino-American stand-up comic Jo Koy.

Jo Koy became the first comedian of Filipino descent to host the Golden Globes in 2024 but his performance drew flak because of jokes that viewers found to be flat and unfunny at times.

His monologue at the time was fairly safe and basic, but the night took a turn for the worst when he described "Barbie" as a movie "on a plastic doll with big boobies," attempted to make a joke about cameras pointing at Taylor Swift, and ultimately threw writers under the bus.

"Some I wrote, some other people wrote," Jo Koy said during the ceremony. "Yes, I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You're kidding me, right? Slow down, I wrote some of these and they are the ones you are laughing at."

In an interview with Variety, Glaser was asked if she had any takeaways from Jo Koy's performance.

"It taught me the importance of contextualizing yourself to the room as a comedian," Glaser said. "Comedians, we would love to be thought of in the same light as these A-listers, but we just aren't."

She believes Jo Koy's monologue would have been received if he acknowledged "Who am I?" then praised him as someone who "kills harder than anyone I've seen kill before — to his audience."

"So I think he thought that would be the vibe there. And it was a little naive," Glaser ended. "I'm going the other way and not assuming anyone knows who I am, and making sure they’re introduced to me before I start making jokes about them."

Glaser started out as a stand-up comedian before also trying out hosting and acting, breaking into mainstream popularity for after hosting "The Roast of Tom Brady."

She is also nominated at this year's Golden Globes for Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance for her comedy special "Someday You'll Die" (also nominated for an Emmy, Grammy, and Critic's Choice) and she told Variety what the atmosphere would be like if she won.

"Yes — you really like me. My Sally Field moment. But I just love being nominated. Who knows if I'll win. I just really like the nomination. I don't like winning things. I like to be hungry and get close: It keeps me going," Glaser ended. "Also, after my category, I’m going to talk about what just happened. And the funnier thing is to lose."

The 82nd Golden Globes will take place on January 5 (the 6th in the Philippines) in Los Angeles, California.

"Emilia Perez" beat the record for the most-nominated comedy or musical film in the ceremony's history with 10 nods (one short of the overall record), while "The Bear" leads the television nominees with five.

