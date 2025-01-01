Miguel Tanfelix goes solo minus Ysabel Ortega in new show ‘Mga Batang Riles’

Miguel will show again his knack for acting as he plays Franco, whom he finds the role very mature, in the upcoming GMA 7’s drama romance What We Could Be. He is paired with Ysabel Ortega. Early this year, both were introduced as among the Sparkle’s 8 or next brightest stars. ‘This seems like my transition period to a young adult (actor),’ reflects Miguel on this ‘new beginning’ in his career. ‘Yes, this is a big turning point. This project is very important to me.’

MANILA, Philippines — Former child star-turned-promising young actor Miguel Tanfelix is headlining a “male-centric” show where he is expected to lead the cast of “Mga Batang Riles” minus his popular love team partner Ysabel Ortega.

For Miguel, he welcomes the change in his long career in showbiz. He started when he was five years old as one of the contestants of “Starstruck Kids" in 2004, eventually winning the artista reality show.

“Ibang experience ito dahil parang eto lang ‘yung show na wala akong ka-loveteam… It’s a new experience for me,” said Miguel to a group of reporters at the end of the press conference for his new show that will premiere on January 6 on GMA-7.

He and Ysabel are considered a TV love team. They starred in 2022’s “What We Could Be” and 2023’s “Voltes V: Legacy.”

The young actor is also looking forward to guiding the newcomers in the show. He leads the new actors who are debuting in a primetime show, Raheel Bhyria, Bruce Roeland and Antonio Vinzon. The other actor who completes their gang of five in their titular show is Kokoy de Santos, who has proven his mettle as a character actor.

“Ini-enjoy ko siya na wala ako masyadong inaalalayan. Ang inaaalalayan ko ngayon ay mga lalake at mga bago naming kasama sa 'Mga Batang Riles.' Mas nae-excite ako. Lagi akong ganon e. Lagi akong excited sa mga bagong things na darating,” Miguel said.

He and Ysabel may be apart for their respective projects, they remain supportive of each other.

“Andiyan pa naman kami for each other para i-support ang isa’t isa lalo’t ngayon meron siyang upcoming show so very supportive kami sa isa’t isa. Nakakapanibago rin ang schedule dahil parehas kaming busy kaya hanap-hanap ng time makapag-bakasyon,” the young actor ended.

