^

Entertainment

Miguel Tanfelix goes solo minus Ysabel Ortega in new show ‘Mga Batang Riles’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 1, 2025 | 5:19pm
Miguel Tanfelix goes solo minus Ysabel Ortega in new show âMga Batang Rilesâ
Miguel will show again his knack for acting as he plays Franco, whom he finds the role very mature, in the upcoming GMA 7’s drama romance What We Could Be. He is paired with Ysabel Ortega. Early this year, both were introduced as among the Sparkle’s 8 or next brightest stars. ‘This seems like my transition period to a young adult (actor),’ reflects Miguel on this ‘new beginning’ in his career. ‘Yes, this is a big turning point. This project is very important to me.’
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Former child star-turned-promising young actor Miguel Tanfelix is headlining a “male-centric” show where he is expected to lead the cast of “Mga Batang Riles” minus his popular love team partner Ysabel Ortega. 

For Miguel, he welcomes the change in his long career in showbiz. He started when he was five years old as one of the contestants of “Starstruck Kids" in 2004, eventually winning the artista reality show. 

“Ibang experience ito dahil parang eto lang ‘yung show na wala akong ka-loveteam… It’s a new experience for me,” said Miguel to a group of reporters at the end of the press conference for his new show that will premiere on January 6 on GMA-7. 

He and Ysabel are considered a TV love team. They starred in 2022’s “What We Could Be” and 2023’s “Voltes V: Legacy.” 

The young actor is also looking forward to guiding the newcomers in the show. He leads the new actors who are debuting in a primetime show, Raheel Bhyria, Bruce Roeland and Antonio Vinzon. The other actor who completes their gang of five in their titular show is Kokoy de Santos, who has proven his mettle as a character actor. 

“Ini-enjoy ko siya na wala ako masyadong inaalalayan. Ang inaaalalayan ko ngayon ay mga lalake at mga bago naming kasama sa 'Mga Batang Riles.' Mas nae-excite ako. Lagi akong ganon e. Lagi akong excited sa mga bagong things na darating,” Miguel said. 

He and Ysabel may be apart for their respective projects, they remain supportive of each other. 

“Andiyan pa naman kami for each other para i-support ang isa’t isa lalo’t ngayon meron siyang upcoming show so very supportive kami sa isa’t isa. Nakakapanibago rin ang schedule dahil parehas kaming busy kaya hanap-hanap ng time makapag-bakasyon,” the young actor ended. 

RELATED: Miguel Tanfelix joins 'Running Man Philippines' season 2

MIGUEL TANFELIX

YSABEL ORTEGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yearender: Celebrity breakups this 2024

Yearender: Celebrity breakups this 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Philstar.com lists down showbiz couples who have decided to part ways this year. 
Entertainment
fbtw
MMFF explains Eugene Domingo's inclusion in viral tribute video

MMFF explains Eugene Domingo's inclusion in viral tribute video

By Patricia Dela Roca | 22 hours ago
Organizers of the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival have addressed questions over the inclusion of veteran actress-comedienne...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Exclamation point': Judy Ann Santos revels in 3rd MMFF Best Actress win

'Exclamation point': Judy Ann Santos revels in 3rd MMFF Best Actress win

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Actress Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo is still reeling with excitement and disbelief after winning another Best Actress award...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jason Momoa going from Aquaman to Lobo for DC

Jason Momoa going from Aquaman to Lobo for DC

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Hollywood actor Jason Momoa confirmed he will take on the role of comic book character Lobo, stepping away from the previous...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alyssa Valdez ready to reinvent herself beyond the court

Alyssa Valdez ready to reinvent herself beyond the court

By Boy Abunda | 22 hours ago
Alyssa Valdez has finally returned to the volleyball court scene after suffering from a right knee injury. Her four-month...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Carlo Aquino reveals fear on wedding day with Charlie Dizon

Carlo Aquino reveals fear on wedding day with Charlie Dizon

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Actor Carlo Aquino revealed his fear when he was about to marry his then-girlfriend Charlie Dizon last June.  
Entertainment
fbtw
The power of ensemble acting makes &lsquo;Espantaho&rsquo; thrilling

The power of ensemble acting makes ‘Espantaho’ thrilling

By Jerry Donato | 22 hours ago
“Espantaho” (Scarecrow) is a tale of family and forgiveness, told in the drama-horror genre. For the audiences,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tyang Amy, Tita Winnie talk about challenges of hosting a public service show

Tyang Amy, Tita Winnie talk about challenges of hosting a public service show

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 22 hours ago
One of the challenges of hosting a public service show is dealing with the feeling of empathy toward your listeners as they...
Entertainment
fbtw
In Memoriam: Filipino celebrities who died in 2024

In Memoriam: Filipino celebrities who died in 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Apart from a year full of breakups, the Philippines saw some beloved individuals pass on in 2024.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with