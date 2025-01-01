Court of Appeals affirms TVJ ownership of 'Eat Bulaga' trademark

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals (CA) upheld a decision that recognized Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon — collectively known as the host-comedy trio TVJ — as owners of the "Eat Bulaga" trademark.

The appelate court's ninth divison upheld the decision of the Marikina Regional Trial Court Branch 273 that favored TVJ over the trademark ownership of the "Eat Bulaga" name, dealing a blow to Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. and GMA Network Inc.

TAPE said it would appeal the court's decision, and nearly a year later, the CA affirmed there were no errors in the initial ruling regarding the popular noontime variety show's owners.

The CA upheld that TAPE is liable for unfair competition and copyright infringement. It also said that TAPE and GMA must refrain from using the "Eat Bulaga" and "EB" name, and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines should cancel TAPE’s trademark registrations for "Eat Bulaga," "EB," and any corresponding logos.

In its ruling, the CA said "the exclusive right of scientists, inventors, as well as artists and gifted citizens over their intellectual property and creations, must be protected and secured" and that covers TVJ and creative Jenny Ferre.

"Awareness of, and compliance with, intellectual property laws is certainly the obligation of all persons, natural or juridical," the CA added.

"To attain the advantages provided by society's scientists, inventors, artists, and other gifted citizens, there must be respect for and enforcement of their rights and one way to carry this through is to guard against unauthorized trespass."

The CA said TAPE "resorted to bad faith and fraud" in claiming the "Eat Bulaga" trademark ownership back in 2011 despite knowing De Leon was the "think tank" who came up with the show's name.

The decision was penned last December 13 by CA Associate Justice Zenaida T. Galapate-Laguilles and concurred by Associate Justices Carlito B. Calpatura and Selma Palacio Alaras.

