'Mga sinungaling!': 'Eat Bulaga' denies shutting down due to bankruptcy

MANILA, Philippines — "Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon addressed naysayers spreading that the noontime show is ending soon due to bankruptcy.

In an episode of the show uploaded on TV5's News5Everywhere YouTube channel yesterday, Tito said: "Aba, may mga sinungaling na nagkakalat na nalulugi raw tayo! Magsasara na raw tayo!"

"Ano? Magsasara after 45 years?" co-host Allan K seconded.

"Sabi ng mga sinungaling!" Tito reiterated, to which Allan K jokingly asked, as if challenging the culprits to a fist fight, "Sino ba 'yan?"

"Inggit lang mga 'yan kasi hindi sila kasama sa top five longest-running TV shows in the world!" de Leon declared.

"Para mapatunayan na tayo'y hindi nagsisinungaling at sila'y mga sinungaling, bukas, bibigyan natin ng kopya ang media ng ating file sa BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) ng income tax!" Tito vowed.

"Eto hamon ko: Umabot lang kayo ng 15 years, baka lumuhod ako sa harap n'yo," Joey said, jokingly adding that he just said "15" because he might not be around anymore should it be more than that.

"Kaya sa mga Dabarkads at sa ilang mga hindi Dabarkads, ano, 'yung mga nagsasalita nang ganu'n, mga sinungaling 'yun, 'wag na kayo maniniwala sa ganu'n!" Tito stressed.

It can be recalled that in a recent Instagram post, de Leon claimed that the Philippines' longest-running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" has been included in the top five longest-running TV shows in the world.

Joey posted a photo showing "Eat Bulaga" in the top four for being on-air for 45 years.

“The Top 5 LONGEST RUNNING TV Shows in the world!" Joey captioned the post with clapping emojis.

In the list Joey shared, a soap opera from United States is in top 1 with 56 years, followed by a game show in France with 52 years, another soap opera in the US with 51 years, then "Eat Bulaga."

Completing the top 5 is entertainment show "Access Hollywood" with 26 years.

Instagram users commented their congratulations to Joey.

"Wow Congrats Eat Bulaga and Dabarkads! So proud of u. Galing! Ibig sabihin sa category ng 'Variety Show' ay Top1 ang Eat Bulaga sa Longest Running Show at ipasok nyo na po sa Guinness World Records. Yey!!! Dala ng Eat Bulaga ang bandera ng Pilipinas!” an Instagram user commented.

“Wala parin talagang tatalo sa @eatbulaga1979 sabi nga nila hangang may bata may Eat Bulaga," another user commented.

