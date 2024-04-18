^

Entertainment

'Mga sinungaling!': 'Eat Bulaga' denies shutting down due to bankruptcy

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 2:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon addressed naysayers spreading that the noontime show is ending soon due to bankruptcy.

In an episode of the show uploaded on TV5's News5Everywhere YouTube channel yesterday, Tito said: "Aba, may mga sinungaling na nagkakalat na nalulugi raw tayo! Magsasara na raw tayo!"

"Ano? Magsasara after 45 years?" co-host Allan K seconded.

"Sabi ng mga sinungaling!" Tito reiterated, to which Allan K jokingly asked, as if challenging the culprits to a fist fight, "Sino ba 'yan?"

"Inggit lang mga 'yan kasi hindi sila kasama sa top five longest-running TV shows in the world!" de Leon declared.

"Para mapatunayan na tayo'y hindi nagsisinungaling at sila'y mga sinungaling, bukas, bibigyan natin ng kopya ang media ng ating file sa BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) ng income tax!" Tito vowed.

"Eto hamon ko: Umabot lang kayo ng 15 years, baka lumuhod ako sa harap n'yo," Joey said, jokingly adding that he just said "15" because he might not be around anymore should it be more than that.

"Kaya sa mga Dabarkads at sa ilang mga hindi Dabarkads, ano, 'yung mga nagsasalita nang ganu'n, mga sinungaling 'yun, 'wag na kayo maniniwala sa ganu'n!" Tito stressed.

It can be recalled that in a recent Instagram post, de Leon claimed that the Philippines' longest-running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" has been included in the top five longest-running TV shows in the world.

Joey posted a photo showing "Eat Bulaga" in the top four for being on-air for 45 years.

“The Top 5 LONGEST RUNNING TV Shows in the world!" Joey captioned the post with clapping emojis.

In the list Joey shared, a soap opera from United States is in top 1 with 56 years, followed by a game show in France with 52 years, another soap opera in the US with 51 years, then "Eat Bulaga."

Completing the top 5 is entertainment show "Access Hollywood" with 26 years.

Instagram users commented their congratulations to Joey.

"Wow Congrats Eat Bulaga and Dabarkads! So proud of u. Galing! Ibig sabihin sa category ng 'Variety Show' ay Top1 ang Eat Bulaga sa Longest Running Show at ipasok nyo na po sa Guinness World Records. Yey!!! Dala ng Eat Bulaga ang bandera ng Pilipinas!” an Instagram user commented.

“Wala parin talagang tatalo sa @eatbulaga1979 sabi nga nila hangang may bata may Eat Bulaga," another user commented.
 

vuukle comment

EAT BULAGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Pwede siyang mag-artista': Ina Raymundo says on son Jakob joining showbiz

'Pwede siyang mag-artista': Ina Raymundo says on son Jakob joining showbiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ina Raymundo revealed that her son Jakob Poturnak can be an artista, but said that he is focused on playing base...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Gets namin ang isa't isa': Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings ready to level up pairing
play

'Gets namin ang isa't isa': Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings ready to level up pairing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
The stars have aligned for Maris Racal because she was able to find a like-minded screen partner in Anthony Jennings a decade...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The end is here': Wave 89.1 waves goodbye after 49 years on-air

'The end is here': Wave 89.1 waves goodbye after 49 years on-air

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Radio station Wave 89.1 has officially signed off. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vina Morales flexes now-teenaged daughter Ceana

Vina Morales flexes now-teenaged daughter Ceana

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Vina Morales is a proud mom to her equally beautiful daughter, Ceana.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ronnie Liang recalls giving up chance to be K-pop idol trainee

Ronnie Liang recalls giving up chance to be K-pop idol trainee

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Ronnie Liang recently recalled a time when he almost became a K-pop idol trainee in South Korea.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;She&rsquo;s one of my biggest inspirations&rsquo;: James Reid shares experience being styled by girlfriend Issa Pressman
Exclusive

‘She’s one of my biggest inspirations’: James Reid shares experience being styled by girlfriend Issa Pressman

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
James Reid is no longer holding back when it comes to girlfriend Issa Pressman.
Entertainment
fbtw
DJ Mo Twister clarifies Kaye Abad 'ugly version' of Iza Calzado remarks

DJ Mo Twister clarifies Kaye Abad 'ugly version' of Iza Calzado remarks

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
DJ Mo Twister clarified why he called Kaye Abad the "ugly version" of Iza Calzado. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Rommel Padilla cries foul over fake quote card defending son Daniel Padilla

Rommel Padilla cries foul over fake quote card defending son Daniel Padilla

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Actor Rommel Padilla cried foul over a fake quote card of him defending his son Daniel Padilla for being a cheat. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Maris Racal reveals Rico Blanco 'unfazed' by 'SnoRene' memes, 'shippers'

Maris Racal reveals Rico Blanco 'unfazed' by 'SnoRene' memes, 'shippers'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Maris Racal said that her boyfriend, former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco, is unfazed by intrigues and overzealous fans that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, family's new home has elevator, slide, arcade

Kathryn Bernardo, family's new home has elevator, slide, arcade

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Casa Bernardo.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with