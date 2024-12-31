Ara Mina denies Cristine Reyes walked out of MMFF

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ara Mina clarified that her sister Cristine Reyes did not walk out during the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal.

In a report by PEP, Ara said that Cristine left the awards night crying because their mom was rushed to the hospital that night.

"Kaya siya umiiyak paalis ng awards night at 'di tinapos dahil sinugod nga mom namin sa hospital that night hindi dahil sa hindi siya nanalo or napahiya siya," Ara said.

"I just saw this I felt bad sa mga ganitong news na 'di alam ang totoong nangyari," she added.

Ara revealed their mom Venus Imperial had a mild stroke.

Before she left, Cristine first presented the Best Supporting award with her "The Kingdom" co-star Sue Ramirez and Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo.

RELATED: Ara Mina defends sister Cristine, says issue was 'blown out of proportion'