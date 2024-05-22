^

Jason Momoa confirms dating Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 5:21pm
Jason Momoa confirms dating Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona
Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona
MANILA, Philippines — "Aquaman" actor Jason Momoa has seemingly confirmed he is seeing fellow actor Adria Arjona, just several months after his ex-wife Lisa Bonet officially filed for divorce.

Momoa posted a series of photos on his Instagram account about a recent trip to Japan, and in two photos, he can be seen locking arms with Arjona.

One photo in Momoa's carousel is of Arjona under a sign for Harley-Davidson, which the actor and a number of his friends checked out during the trip as he is shooting a series with the motorcycle company.

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor," Momoa wrote in the post's caption.

A source told People magazine that Momoa and Arjona's relationship is "genuine" and that "he cares about her."

"She's good to him — and a lovely and genuine person and real like he is. She has a good sense of humor and is easy to be with. They relate to each other," the source added.

Momoa, best known for his roles on the hit series "Game of Thrones" and as the DC hero Aquaman, likely met Arjona on the 2019 Netflix "Sweet Girl," which they both starred in.

He and Bonet announced their split in January 2022 after just over four years of marriage, though they had two children before officially tying the knot.

Bonet filed for divorce earlier this year, with the date of separation listed being October 7, 2020.

Arjona's breakout roles are in "True Detective" and "Emerald City" before starring in "Good Omens," "6 Underground," "Andor," "Morbius," "Father of the Bride" and "Hit Man."

