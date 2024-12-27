^

'Life-changing': BINI Maloi visits Tondo for outreach program

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 2:40pm
'Life-changing': BINI Maloi visits Tondo for outreach program
Maloi Ricalde or simply Maloi is a member of the P-pop girl group BINI.
Maloi via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BINI member Maloi Ricalde spent time with children from Tondo. 

In her Instagram account, Maloi posted photos of her outreach program in the Manila district. 

“Had a chance to visit Tondo, Manila for the very first time and it was life-changing,” she began her lengthy post. 

“There always has been a stereotype in Tondo, kesyo ‘delikado,’ ‘magulo,’ at ‘nakakatakot.’ Sa unang tapak namin sa teritoryo ng Tondo, nandun talaga 'yung takot pero when we got to talk with the people na nagma-malasakit sa mga bata, nagbago 'yung point-of-view ko.

“Kailangan nila ng ng tulong, pansin, pag-unawa, at pagkalinga. Nabanggit sakin ng nangunguna sa simbahan that they needed help, especially for the children na nakasanayan 'yung ganung buhay. 'Yung nasanay na sa mga nakikita nilang hindi tama at hindi angkop para sa mga edad nila. Nadurog 'yung puso by knowing their stories, na behind those beautiful smiles, may mapait na reyalidad ang naghihintay sa kanila,” the P-pop singer added. 

Maloi said that she is thankful to give help as she thanked the people who helped her. 

“I am so grateful na nakapag-bigay ako ng tulong kahit sa maliit na paraan. I want to give a huge gratitude to the Lord to my family, friends, team @binimaloiofc, Team BINI Maloi BVT, Team Maloi Fan Support & sa lahat ng nag-presenta to help. Hindi magiging posible lahat ‘to without everyone’s love & effort. And to MaJeKal Mission, thank you so much for giving hope not only to the kids but also to their parents. May pag-asa,” she said. 

The BINI member promised to come back to bond and extend a helping hand with the kids of Tondo. 

“I cannot wait for them to reach higher mountains. To the kids in Tondo, matutupad n'yo lahat ng pangarap n'yo. Naniniwala ako,” she said. 

