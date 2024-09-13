BINI Maloi apologizes for reposting video that allegedly mocks PWDs

MANILA, Philippines — BINI member Maloi apologized after she reacted to a video that allegedly mocks persons with disabilities.

According to earlier reports, the BINI member reacted to and reposted a TikTok video showing a guy dancing in an exaggerated manner.

After social media users called her out, Maloi took to X, formerly Twitter, to apologize.

"Saw the tweets. I am deeply sorry. It will never be my intention to hurt anyone.

"I respect everyone regardless of who and what they are. I will be more careful next time.

"Thank you to those who educated me nicely. I appreciate you all."

Fans of Maloi were quick to comment on her tweet, showing their appreciation for the girl group member for immediately taking "accountability."

"Thank you for taking accountability, and hoping that everyone will be educated moving forward. Love you, Maloi!" an X user wrote.

"Sometimes we win, sometimes we learn. Thank you for acknowledging and taking accountability," another commented.

