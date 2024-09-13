^

Music

BINI Maloi apologizes for reposting video that allegedly mocks PWDs

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 13, 2024 | 4:09pm
BINI Maloi apologizes for reposting video that allegedly mocks PWDs
Maloi Ricalde or simply Maloi is a member of the P-pop girl group BINI.
Maloi via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BINI member Maloi apologized after she reacted to a video that allegedly mocks persons with disabilities.

According to earlier reports, the BINI member reacted to and reposted a TikTok video showing a guy dancing in an exaggerated manner. 

After social media users called her out, Maloi took to X, formerly Twitter, to apologize. 

"Saw the tweets. I am deeply sorry.  It will never be my intention to hurt anyone. 

"I respect everyone regardless of who and what they are. I will be more careful next time.

"Thank you to those who educated me nicely. I appreciate you all."

Fans of Maloi were quick to comment on her tweet, showing their appreciation for the girl group member for immediately taking "accountability." 

"Thank you for taking accountability, and hoping that everyone will be educated moving forward. Love you, Maloi!" an X user wrote. 

"Sometimes we win, sometimes we learn. Thank you for acknowledging and taking accountability," another commented. 

RELATEDBINI to accept 'Voice of Asia' award at 'Billboard K Power 100' in South Korea

vuukle comment

BINI

P-POP

PINOY POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
LIST: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter score wins, other winners at VMAs 2024
1 day ago

LIST: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter score wins, other winners at VMAs 2024

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Taylor Swift took home plum awards at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), including her collaboration single "Fortnight"...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift again urges fans to vote at MTV VMAs
1 day ago

Taylor Swift again urges fans to vote at MTV VMAs

1 day ago
Taylor Swift on Wednesday repeated her call for fans to register to vote in the US presidential election as she accepted MTV's...
Music
fbtw
David Archuleta is back in Manila this September!
Partner
3 days ago

David Archuleta is back in Manila this September!

3 days ago
David returns to perform his classics along with new releases at the New Frontier Theater on September 14.
Music
fbtw
Maroon 5 to perform in MOA Arena in January 2025
3 days ago

Maroon 5 to perform in MOA Arena in January 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
American pop rock band Maroon 5 will return to Manila to perform in Mall of Asia Arena on January 29, 2025.
Music
fbtw
400 lucky A'TIN to get chance to meet SB19
3 days ago

400 lucky A'TIN to get chance to meet SB19

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
McDonald’s Philippines is giving 400 lucky A’TIN fans the opportunity of a lifetime with the #AtinToChickenMcDo...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with