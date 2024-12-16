Trevor Magallanes confirms divorce with Rufa Mae Quinto

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Rufa Mae Quinto's husband Trevor Magallanes revealed that they are in the process of getting divorced.

In his Instagram story, Trevor said that he needs to explain the status of his marriage with Rufa.

"Hey guys, I felt like I need to explain myself based on social media and all that. I want to make myself clear that Rufa Mae and I are in the process of a divorce," he said.

"You may be aware that divorce can be very devastating to the children but also to the parents. That said, my marriage has been a s*** show and I am sorry for that," he added.

Trevor said that he wanted to spend more time with their daughter Athena after the divorce.

"All that matters to me at this time is getting through the divorce as best as I can and spending time with Athena. Happy holidays!" he wrote.

