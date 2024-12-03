^

Entertainment

Rufa Mae Quinto denies fraud accusations, will cooperate with authorities

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 3:59pm
Rufa Mae Quinto denies fraud accusations, will cooperate with authorities
Comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto
Rufa Mae Quinto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto broke her silence regarding an arrest warrant served to her, denying any connection to fraudulent activity.

Quinto's lawyer Atty. Mary Louise Reyes confirmed in a report by "24 Oras" that the actress received a warrant of arrest, charged with 14 counts of violations of Section 8 of the Securities Regulation Code.

The charges are in relation to the issue of Dermacare, the same company involved with the incarceration of former actress Neri Naig-Miranda, who remains detained because of an Estafa complaint which is a non-bailable offense.

The actress then released a statement through Reyes to address the recent allegations about her supposed involvement in scams.

"Let me state this unequivocally: I HAVE NO CONNECTION WHATSOEVER TO ANY FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY AND I CATEGORICALLY DENY THESE BASELESS ACCUSATIONS. IF ANYTHING, I AM ALSO A VICTIM AND I AM DETERMINED TO SEEK JUSTICE," Quinto said.

Quinto pointed out she worked tirelessly over the years to build her career and maintain her untarnish reputation rooted in integrity and dedication.

"As a public figure, I have always demonstrated professionalism, transparency, and respect for the people and brands I work with," she continued. "It is dejecting to see my name being dragged through the mud, but I remain steadfast and confident that the truth will soon prevail."

Quinto said she would give her full cooperation to authorities and face the issue through the proper legal forum, expressing her gratitude for those who have offered love and support.

"Let us allow justice to take its course, and I humbly ask for your patience and understanding as the truth unfolds," Quinto ended.

RELATED: Rufa Mae Quinto to voluntarily surrender, warrant of arrest like in Neri Naig case confirmed — lawyer

RUFA MAE QUINTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sue Ramirez admits real score with Dominic Roque
play

Sue Ramirez admits real score with Dominic Roque

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Fresh from her Siargao getaway with model-actor Dominic Roque, a very tanned and happy Sue Ramirez attended the press conference...
Entertainment
fbtw
BJMP transfers Neri Naig-Miranda to hospital for 5 days

BJMP transfers Neri Naig-Miranda to hospital for 5 days

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress and businesswoman Neri Naig-Miranda has been confined to a hospital for five days. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why &lsquo;Uninvited&rsquo; is a film you can&lsquo;t ignore, according to producer

Why ‘Uninvited’ is a film you can‘t ignore, according to producer

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
For the producer of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 entry “Uninvited,” the drama thriller topbilled...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alamat to showcase respective hometowns in &lsquo;Ragasa&rsquo; concert

Alamat to showcase respective hometowns in ‘Ragasa’ concert

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Apart from showcasing their musicality at their second solo concert on Dec. 6 at the New Frontier Theater, the members of...
Entertainment
fbtw
RJ Jacinto, Jose Mari Chan bring Christmas cheer

RJ Jacinto, Jose Mari Chan bring Christmas cheer

17 hours ago
Street singers or buskers were given an unexpected boost when RJ Jacinto and Jose Mari Chan dropped in and jammed with popular...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eva Noblezada graces magazine cover's Christmas, New Year issue

Eva Noblezada graces magazine cover's Christmas, New Year issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Stage actress Eva Noblezada is the face of Vogue Philippines' December 2024-January 2025 issue. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Rufa Mae Quinto to voluntarily surrender, warrant of arrest like in Neri Naig case confirmed &mdash; lawyer

Rufa Mae Quinto to voluntarily surrender, warrant of arrest like in Neri Naig case confirmed — lawyer

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Atty. Mary Louise Reyes confirmed that her client Rufa Mae Quinto has a warrant of arrest. 
Entertainment
fbtw
MMFF 2024: Crisanto Aquino shares inspiration behind FranSeth&rsquo;s big-screen debut

MMFF 2024: Crisanto Aquino shares inspiration behind FranSeth’s big-screen debut

By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
Director Crisanto Aquino was not surprised when a number of netizens compared the resemblance of his romantic film, “My...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel embraces Padilla action star look; Richard Gutierrez fulfills dream to work with Daniel via 'Incognito'

Daniel embraces Padilla action star look; Richard Gutierrez fulfills dream to work with Daniel via 'Incognito'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Richard Gutierrez's dream of working with Daniel Padilla in an action project came true via ABS-CBN's new series "Incogn...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Sarah Geronimo performs 'Maybe This Time' at Christmas event

WATCH: Sarah Geronimo performs 'Maybe This Time' at Christmas event

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
A night of full of fashion and festivities — such was Uniqlo Philippines' Festive Holiday Celebration last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with