Rufa Mae Quinto denies fraud accusations, will cooperate with authorities

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto broke her silence regarding an arrest warrant served to her, denying any connection to fraudulent activity.

Quinto's lawyer Atty. Mary Louise Reyes confirmed in a report by "24 Oras" that the actress received a warrant of arrest, charged with 14 counts of violations of Section 8 of the Securities Regulation Code.

The charges are in relation to the issue of Dermacare, the same company involved with the incarceration of former actress Neri Naig-Miranda, who remains detained because of an Estafa complaint which is a non-bailable offense.

The actress then released a statement through Reyes to address the recent allegations about her supposed involvement in scams.

"Let me state this unequivocally: I HAVE NO CONNECTION WHATSOEVER TO ANY FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY AND I CATEGORICALLY DENY THESE BASELESS ACCUSATIONS. IF ANYTHING, I AM ALSO A VICTIM AND I AM DETERMINED TO SEEK JUSTICE," Quinto said.

Quinto pointed out she worked tirelessly over the years to build her career and maintain her untarnish reputation rooted in integrity and dedication.

"As a public figure, I have always demonstrated professionalism, transparency, and respect for the people and brands I work with," she continued. "It is dejecting to see my name being dragged through the mud, but I remain steadfast and confident that the truth will soon prevail."

Quinto said she would give her full cooperation to authorities and face the issue through the proper legal forum, expressing her gratitude for those who have offered love and support.

"Let us allow justice to take its course, and I humbly ask for your patience and understanding as the truth unfolds," Quinto ended.

