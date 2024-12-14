^

Sunshine Cruz, Atong Ang kissing video goes viral

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 14, 2024 | 10:03am
Sunshine Cruz, Atong Ang kissing video goes viral
Atong Ang at Sunshine Cruz

MANILA, Philippines — A kissing video of actress Sunshine Cruz and businessman Atong Ang went viral on social media. 

In a video uploaded on TikTok, Sunshine was seen kissing Atong while in an unknown cockpit arena. 

It can be recalled that there's a romance rumor between Sunshine and Atong earlier this year after they were spotted together in a party. 

Last year, Sunshine revealed that she and partner Macky Mathay broke up. 

@edmondartesano SUNSHINE WINS! #atongang #atong #sunshinecruz ? SHE WAVY - CaiNo

In her interview with Karen Davila, Sunshine bared the reason of their breakup. 

“Almost 5 days bago mag-6th anniversary kami nakipaghiwalay ako sa kanya. Lock in taping pa ‘yun. Through message I said na I don’t think may patutunguhan pa ‘tong relationship,” she said. 

“Nakita ko lang, Ms. Karen, na parang hindi nagle-level up ‘yung relationship. Hindi nagmu-move. Don’t get me wrong , he’s a good guy. I love his children. Pero siyempre, at this point in my life, I am 45 parang siyempre naghahanap na tayo ng relationship na kahit papaano lume-level up. Hindi ‘yung diretso lang kasi magsi-six years na. I give him a chance, no regrets naman, he was a good guy.”

ATONG ANG

SUNSHINE CRUZ
