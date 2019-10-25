Atong Ang on his relation with Gretchen: Tony Boy Cojuangco knows

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Atong Ang, who actress Marjorie Barretto pointed as the one who instigated the tension that led to a family brawl at their father’s wake, was allegedly asked by Gretchen’s partner, Tony Boy Cojuangco, to accompany Gretchen at the wake.

In an interview with Noli de Castro on “TV Patrol” on Thursday, Atong narrated: “Tumawag sa akin si Tony (Boy Cojuangco). Sabi sa akin, ‘Pare, pakisamahan si Gretchen, baka mapaaway ‘yan doon.’ Iyon ang sabi sa akin ni Tony.”

Atong earlier said in a statement that Tony Boy and Gretchen are his business partners.

“Sabi ko, ‘Sige, samahan ko na lang.’ Kausap ko si Gretchen. ‘Sige, samahan na lang kita’,” Atong shared.

Atong claimed that Tony Boy was aware of everything that happened, including his viral photos with Gretchen that showed him and the actress locking hands.

“Alam naman niya ang nangyayari. Nagkikita kami, nagpupunta ako sa bahay nila, basta dini-deny ko si Claudine at si Gretchen,” Atong stressed, implying that he is just friends with the actresses.

“Wala talaga kaming relasyon ni Gretchen. Parang kapatid ko talaga ‘yan, hindi talaga.”

Atong, however, admitted that he travels often with Gretchen, but with a group of friends. Should they be seen holding hands in public, it is because he is a “gentleman,” he told Noli.

It can be recalled that last week, a fight between Gretchen, Marjorie and Nicole began when Atong, who was said to be Nicole's ex-boyfriend, accompanied Gretchen at the wake.

Gretchen and Tony Boy celebrated their 25th anniversary last February.