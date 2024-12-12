^

Sofronio Vasquez reposts 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' clip; Lea Salonga congratulates Sofronio despite no chair turns in 'The Voice' Philippines

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 8:41am
Sofronio Vasquez reposts 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' clip; Lea Salonga congratulates Sofronio despite no chair turns in 'The Voice' Philippines
Lea Salonga reposting a congratulations art card for Sofronio in her Instagram Stories; Sofronio's repost of his 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' clip
Lea Salonga, Sofronio Vasquez via Instagram, screenshots

MANILA, Philippines — Coach Michael Bublé’s observation came true when it was revealed yesterday that 32-year-old Filipino Sofronio Vasquez III won the latest and 26th season of “The Voice" USA.

Sofronio beat 55 other aspiring artists to win America’s popular singing contest that ran for 22 episodes. 

Bublé, who debuted as a judge on the show and who was the coach of Sofronio, had earlier been optimistic of the Filipino’s win in the show. 

“What made me very emotional was just seeing, you know, like I realize that it's not just the Philippines. I realize that tomorrow, if Sofronio wins, it will be the first Asian to ever win this kind of singing competition in America,” Bublé said in an interview with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe. 

“And so he's not just singing for Filipinos; he's singing for Malaysians and Indonesians and Chinese, I mean, there's a bunch of beautiful Asians all over America and the world who, you know, somebody that looks like them has a chance to, to be the winner of the biggest singing show in the world. I would love that for him,” the Grammy-winning Canadian singer added. 

Apart from Bublé, iconic rapper Snoop Dogg also joined the panel for the first time along with Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, who both judged the show’s previous seasons. Carson Daly returned to host this season. 

The coaches, prior to naming Vasquez as winner, called him "the hope of the future."

Before joining “The Voice USA,” Sofronio joined Filipino singing contests “The Voice Philippines,” where he did not earn chair turns, and “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” the “It’s Showtime” segment where he reached the semifinals. 

After winning yesterday, Sofronio reposted a clip of him receiving advice and comments on his past "Tawag ng Tanghalan" performance from the contest's head judge, Rey Valera. 

In her Instagram Stories, Tony- and Grammy-Award-winning singer-actress Lea Salonga reposted a congratulations art card for Sofronio. Lea was among the judges and coaches of the first two seasons of "The Voice of the Philippines" aired on ABS-CBN, alongside Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap, popstar Sarah Geronimo and rock star Bamboo Mañalac.

