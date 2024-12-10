^

Entertainment

Jamela Villanueva clears Instagram feed, deletes posts with ex Anthony Jennings

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 8:34am
Jamela Villanueva clears Instagram feed, deletes posts with ex Anthony Jennings
Anthony Jennings
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit, file

MANILA, Philippines — Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva has unfollowed the Kapamilya actor and Kapamilya actress Maris Racal. 

Anthony, however, is still following Jamela. 

Jamela also deleted all photos of Anthony in her Instagram feed. 

Jamela recently exposed Anthony's alleged affair with his onscreen partner Maris.

In her Instagram story, Jamella accused Maris as the reason of her breakup with Anthony. She posted screenshots of Anthony and Maris' alleged late night and flirty conversations. 

Maris and Anthony already addressed the controversy. 

“Sa lahat ho na nangyari nu'ng mga nakaraang araw, sa lahat ho ng mga taong nasaktan ko, especially po si Maris at saka si Jam, humihingi ho ako ng tawad sa dalawang babae. And sa mga lahat din po na nadamay din po. ‘Yun lamang po. Sorry po ulit,” Anthony said in a video statement last week.

RELATEDAnthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend exposes actor's alleged infidelity with Maris Racal

ANTHONY JENNINGS

JAMELA VILLANUEVA

MARIS RACAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maris Racal's statement didn't match exposed screenshots &mdash; Boy Abunda

Maris Racal's statement didn't match exposed screenshots — Boy Abunda

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapuso host Boy Abunda reacted on Maris Racal's statement that she didn't know that Anthony Jennings and Jamela Villanueva...
Entertainment
fbtw
Glam team backs Maris Racal's claims that Anthony Jennings said he's single

Glam team backs Maris Racal's claims that Anthony Jennings said he's single

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Maris Racal's glam team echoed the actress' sentiments that she didn't know that Anthony Jennings was still in a relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid ready to return to acting

James Reid ready to return to acting

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
James Reid emerged as the big winner of “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash 2010” when he was only 17 years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Manalo proposes to former EB Babe dancer

Jose Manalo proposes to former EB Babe dancer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
“Eat Bulaga” host Jose Manalo got down on one knee to ask for the hand of former EB Babe dancer Mergene "Gene"...
Entertainment
fbtw
A delightful Christmas film about family connections and love reconnection

A delightful Christmas film about family connections and love reconnection

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Christmas is just around the corner. I’ve recently unwrapped one of my expected presents every year. It’s the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Finish strong&rsquo;: Maricar Reyes-Poon reflects on learning from mistakes

'Finish strong’: Maricar Reyes-Poon reflects on learning from mistakes

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Maricar Reyes-Poon has positive words about overcoming past mistakes by “taking full accountability” and “finishing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines helps Taylor Swift top Spotify 2024 list

Philippines helps Taylor Swift top Spotify 2024 list

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Taylor Swift remains the most-streamed artist on Spotify, thanks to a little help from Filipinos.
Entertainment
fbtw
Felipe L. Gozon: A family man at heart

Felipe L. Gozon: A family man at heart

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
For all his achievements
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo: I&rsquo;m rediscovering myself without a partner

Bea Alonzo: I’m rediscovering myself without a partner

By Leah C. Salterio | 2 days ago
Bea Alonzo is looking forward to spending a different Christmas this season. It will be doubly exciting and special for her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Birdman in Guiguinto

Birdman in Guiguinto

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 2 days ago
Once upon a time in faraway Guiguinto, there was an autobiographical art exhibit told in cartoon panels, curiously titled...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with