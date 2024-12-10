Jamela Villanueva clears Instagram feed, deletes posts with ex Anthony Jennings

MANILA, Philippines — Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva has unfollowed the Kapamilya actor and Kapamilya actress Maris Racal.

Anthony, however, is still following Jamela.

Jamela also deleted all photos of Anthony in her Instagram feed.

Jamela recently exposed Anthony's alleged affair with his onscreen partner Maris.

In her Instagram story, Jamella accused Maris as the reason of her breakup with Anthony. She posted screenshots of Anthony and Maris' alleged late night and flirty conversations.

Maris and Anthony already addressed the controversy.

“Sa lahat ho na nangyari nu'ng mga nakaraang araw, sa lahat ho ng mga taong nasaktan ko, especially po si Maris at saka si Jam, humihingi ho ako ng tawad sa dalawang babae. And sa mga lahat din po na nadamay din po. ‘Yun lamang po. Sorry po ulit,” Anthony said in a video statement last week.

