^

Entertainment

Rhaila Tomakin moves past Kyline-Kobe issue to focus on career

Lyka Nicart - The Philippine Star
May 19, 2025 | 12:00am
Rhaila Tomakin moves past Kyline-Kobe issue to focus on career
O/C Records artist Rhaila Tomakin is moving forward and focusing on her career as a singer and actress.

MANILA, Philippines — After setting the record straight on her alleged involvement in the Kyline Alcantara-Kobe Paras breakup controversy, Rhaila Tomakin is moving forward and focusing on her showbiz career. 

The 20-year-old newbie artist, who is signed with O/C Records owned by Kean Cipriano and wife Chynna Ortaleza, previously released the single Bite and acted in a Viva One project.

“The genre of my first song is pop. But in my future songs, I’m hoping to find my own sound, maybe mixing afro, R&B, latin and everything that I love listening to,” said Rhaila, who lived and studied in Dumaguete and then Dubai, before moving back to the Philippines to pursue a career in entertainment.

“It’s definitely one of my passions. I love acting and performing. I would love to share that with the world,” she said.

She said she’s also ready for the controversies that could come with her showbiz career. True enough, she had a “big taste” of it after being tagged as the third party in the breakup of athlete Kobe Paras and Kapuso star Kyline Alcantara, whose respective camps — Kobe’s mom, former actress Jackie Forster and GMA Network — previously issued statements on the matter. 

With the support of O/C Records, Rhaila decided to finally air her side after weeks of speculation. 

“Here we are now (laughs). If it’s there, it’s there. I had a big taste (of controversy already),” she said. 

“But I feel like, for me, I just surrounded myself with people who make you feel better. The world is such a negative place, it’s just important to surround yourself with people that make you stay authentically yourself,” she said on how she handled the “online hate.”

Saying she’s “absolutely single,” Rhaila clarified her relationship with the son of actor-comedian and former basketball star Benjie Paras.

“We’re friends,” she said in the interview with select press, including The STAR. “We’re still friends to this day.”

“Kobe is such a great guy and a very good friend. But that’s about it.”

She also addressed assumptions she intentionally inserted herself into the ex-couple’s relationship. It can be recalled that Rhaila was spotted together with Kobe in Bali, Indonesia amid news of his split with Kyline.

“I don’t wanna disrespect anyone by saying their feelings weren’t valid. But for me, personally, I really wasn’t trying to insert myself or hurt anyone’s feelings. It was just a matter of same place,  same time, we had a simple moment, and I don’t read too much into it. That was simply it,” explained Rhaila.

Amid the chaos online, she said Kobe offered support. “Honestly, when everything blew up, Kobe was a good support system…. He was really there for me. He told me, ‘If you see anything, just block them right away.’ And that’s exactly what I did. He knew that it was because of him that I was getting trapped into this. He was very helpful talaga.”

Rhaila also bared that after being accused of being a third party, things got so out of hand that she allegedly began receiving death threats that she feared returning to the Philippines.

“I was getting death threats on all my social media accounts… even on email! I just deleted everything. It reached a point where I was afraid to come back to the Philippines,” she admitted.

Addressing the criticisms and hate comments, she reminded everyone how easy it is to twist things online.

“To all those people that have the time to leave hate, stalk my account, or hate anyone, I suggest that you strengthen your life force, find your passion, put energy into something that will benefit you because you’ll probably never gonna meet me.

“You have no idea what goes on in people’s lives and it’s so easy to misconstrue something you see online… Everything just gets blown out of proportion,” she lamented.

TRENDING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Succession-type drama': Adidas, Puma family feud to be turned into TV series

'Succession-type drama': Adidas, Puma family feud to be turned into TV series

By Adam Plowright | 9 hours ago
The bitter brotherly feud that sparked the creation of sports-shoe brands Adidas and Puma in the same small German town in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo attends rumored boyfriend Vincent Co's Puregold event
play

Bea Alonzo attends rumored boyfriend Vincent Co's Puregold event

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Bea Alonzo attended Puregold's Aling Puring Convention amid a rumored relationship with Puregold Price Club...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andres Muhlach, Ashtine Olviga hit series &lsquo;Ang Mutya ng Section E&rsquo; to air on TV5

Andres Muhlach, Ashtine Olviga hit series ‘Ang Mutya ng Section E’ to air on TV5

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
The hit love team of Andres Muhlach and Ashtine Olviga plus the charming Rabin Angeles are about to make their fans “kilig”...
Entertainment
fbtw
How TV hosting helped Melai heal

How TV hosting helped Melai heal

By Kane Errol Choa | 1 day ago
Melai Cantiveros walked onto the stage of ABS-CBN’s Pinoy Media Congress 2025 as a TV host and celebrity and walked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista&rsquo;s summer secrets, revealed
brandSpace

Heart Evangelista’s summer secrets, revealed

2 days ago
As the newest face of GCash’s summer campaign, Heart reveals her no-fail tips.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
George Clooney confident Parthenon Marbles will return to Greece

George Clooney confident Parthenon Marbles will return to Greece

9 hours ago
Athens has for decades demanded the return of the sculptures from the British Museum, saying they were looted in 1802 by Lord...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kanye West's pro-Hitler song gets millions of views on X

Kanye West's pro-Hitler song gets millions of views on X

12 hours ago
A new song by rapper Kanye West glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has racked up millions of views on Elon Musk's X platform,...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Bridgerton&rsquo; renewed for seasons 5, 6, season 4 to premiere in 2026

‘Bridgerton’ renewed for seasons 5, 6, season 4 to premiere in 2026

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
Will it finally be Eloise’s love story that unfolds in Season 5, following her bohemian brother Benedict’s romance...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;I eat my feelings&rsquo;: Yen Santos reveals losing 20 kilos in weight loss journey

‘I eat my feelings’: Yen Santos reveals losing 20 kilos in weight loss journey

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
The currently inactive actress shared her weight loss journey in an Instagram post Saturday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with