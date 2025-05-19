Paolo Bediones speaks up over viral sex scandal after 11 years

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Paolo Bediones revealed that he received threats about his private videos being leaked online if he would not pay P3 million.

It can be recalled that Paolo's sex video scandal went viral in July 2014.

Paolo said that the leak happened after he had his laptop repaired in 2010.

“They never found out who it was, also because at that time, it spread too quickly to pinpoint the origin," he told Philippine Entertainment Portal.

"I remember receiving the letter while I was doing my radio program around 2010, I called the number and they were asking for P3 million.

“They communicated via mailed letter for four years and kept sending it to my place of work.

"All the evidence was turned over to the authorities who tried to assist me. I guess when they realized they would get nothing from me, that’s when they released it."

Paolo gave tips in the Peanut Gallery Media Network YouTube channel titled “How to Take Back Your Life When the World Around You Collapses.”

“I am just hoping through the video, I can help other people who are going through anything similar, so they know there is a way to handle it and come out not just surviving but one day thriving,” he told PEP. — Video from Peanut Gallery Media Network YouTube channel

RELATED: Paolo Bediones on his video scandal: It was my fault