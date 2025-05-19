^

Entertainment

Paolo Bediones speaks up over viral sex scandal after 11 years

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 19, 2025 | 10:41am
Paolo Bediones speaks up over viral sex scandal after 11 years
Paolo Bediones
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Paolo Bediones revealed that he received threats about his private videos being leaked online if he would not pay P3 million. 

It can be recalled that Paolo's sex video scandal went viral in July 2014. 

Paolo said that the leak happened after he had his laptop repaired in 2010. 

“They never found out who it was, also because at that time, it spread too quickly to pinpoint the origin," he told Philippine Entertainment Portal.

"I remember receiving the letter while I was doing my radio program around 2010, I called the number and they were asking for P3 million. 

“They communicated via mailed letter for four years and kept sending it to my place of work.

"All the evidence was turned over to the authorities who tried to assist me. I guess when they realized they would get nothing from me, that’s when they released it."

Paolo gave tips in the Peanut Gallery Media Network YouTube channel titled “How to Take Back Your Life When the World Around You Collapses.”

“I am just hoping through the video, I can help other people who are going through anything similar, so they know there is a way to handle it and come out not just surviving but one day thriving,” he told PEP. — Video from Peanut Gallery Media Network YouTube channel  

RELATEDPaolo Bediones on his video scandal: It was my fault

PAOLO BEDIONES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Why Helen Gamboa-Sotto&rsquo;S birthday BASH is a quintuple celebration

Why Helen Gamboa-Sotto’S birthday BASH is a quintuple celebration

By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
On Saturday, May 10 — just two days before the midterm elections — close friends and family gathered for an intimate...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo attends rumored boyfriend Vincent Co's Puregold event
play

Bea Alonzo attends rumored boyfriend Vincent Co's Puregold event

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Bea Alonzo attended Puregold's Aling Puring Convention amid a rumored relationship with Puregold Price Club...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Succession-type drama': Adidas, Puma family feud to be turned into TV series

'Succession-type drama': Adidas, Puma family feud to be turned into TV series

By Adam Plowright | 20 hours ago
The bitter brotherly feud that sparked the creation of sports-shoe brands Adidas and Puma in the same small German town in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista&rsquo;s summer secrets, revealed
brandSpace

Heart Evangelista’s summer secrets, revealed

2 days ago
As the newest face of GCash’s summer campaign, Heart reveals her no-fail tips.
Entertainment
fbtw
Rhaila Tomakin moves past Kyline-Kobe issue to focus on career

Rhaila Tomakin moves past Kyline-Kobe issue to focus on career

By Lyka Nicart | 12 hours ago
After setting the record straight on her alleged involvement in the Kyline Alcantara-Kobe Paras breakup controversy, Rhaila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino-Austrian singer JJ wins Eurovision 2025 with opera-techno fusion

Filipino-Austrian singer JJ wins Eurovision 2025 with opera-techno fusion

3 hours ago
Filipino-Austrian JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, with his operatic song "Wasted Love" triumphing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Thai band Slot Machine recalls Philippine crowd, wants collabs with OPM acts

Thai band Slot Machine recalls Philippine crowd, wants collabs with OPM acts

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
One of Thailand’s premier rock bands, Slot Machine, has collaborated with Grammy-winning OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Saing King is back&rsquo;: Ralph de Leon, Charlie Fleming back as &lsquo;PBB&rsquo; housemates

‘Saing King is back’: Ralph de Leon, Charlie Fleming back as ‘PBB’ housemates

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
Ralph de Leon received a whopping 81. 28% of online votes at the end of last night’s voting, a week’s worth of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen Adarna shares daughter Lili&rsquo;s 1st photoshoot&nbsp;

Ellen Adarna shares daughter Lili’s 1st photoshoot 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay’s daughter, Lili, looked adorable in her first photoshoot. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with