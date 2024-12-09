^

Entertainment

Glam team backs Maris Racal's claims that Anthony Jennings said he's single

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 9, 2024 | 12:16pm
Glam team backs Maris Racal's claims that Anthony Jennings said he's single
Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal in Darren's music video 'Iyo'
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Maris Racal's glam team echoed the actress' sentiments that she didn't know that Anthony Jennings was still in a relationship with Jamela Villanueva. 

Maris' stylist Adrianne Concepcion defended the actress in his Instagram Story. 

“Single — ‘yan ang pagkakaalam naming lahat,” he said. 

“Ang mga detalye ng panloloko at pangangaliwa, nalaman lang namin kasabay ng publiko," he added. 

He said that he will never tolerate any of Maris' wrongdoings. 

“We had no knowledge, no consent, or have condoned to any wrongdoing. And that is our truth,” he said. 

“That is something I have never enabled, and will never approve of,” he added. 

At the end of his post, Adrianne had a message to Maris. 

“Mahigpit na yakap. Alam namin ang katotohanan, and we will rally behind you.”

RELATED‘I really fell’: Maris Racal apologizes, airs side over alleged cheating issue with Anthony Jennings

ANTHONY JENNINGS

MARIS RACAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vice Ganda praises MMFF 2024 co-stars Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings
play

Vice Ganda praises MMFF 2024 co-stars Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Host-comedienne Vice Ganda commended their "And The Breadwinner Is..." co-stars Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings, the loveteam...
Entertainment
fbtw
Amber Heard expecting 2nd baby &mdash; report

Amber Heard expecting 2nd baby — report

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Amber Heard is expecting her second child, a US media outlet reported. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Manalo proposes to former EB Babe dancer

Jose Manalo proposes to former EB Babe dancer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
“Eat Bulaga” host Jose Manalo got down on one knee to ask for the hand of former EB Babe dancer Mergene "Gene"...
Entertainment
fbtw
A delightful Christmas film about family connections and love reconnection

A delightful Christmas film about family connections and love reconnection

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Christmas is just around the corner. I’ve recently unwrapped one of my expected presents every year. It’s the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings apologize over controversy

Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings apologize over controversy

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
The recent controversy involving Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings has taken center stage, seemingly eclipsing promotional...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Finish strong&rsquo;: Maricar Reyes-Poon reflects on learning from mistakes

'Finish strong’: Maricar Reyes-Poon reflects on learning from mistakes

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Maricar Reyes-Poon has positive words about overcoming past mistakes by “taking full accountability” and “finishing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines helps Taylor Swift top Spotify 2024 list

Philippines helps Taylor Swift top Spotify 2024 list

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Taylor Swift remains the most-streamed artist on Spotify, thanks to a little help from Filipinos.
Entertainment
fbtw
Felipe L. Gozon: A family man at heart

Felipe L. Gozon: A family man at heart

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
For all his achievements
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo: I&rsquo;m rediscovering myself without a partner

Bea Alonzo: I’m rediscovering myself without a partner

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Bea Alonzo is looking forward to spending a different Christmas this season. It will be doubly exciting and special for her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with