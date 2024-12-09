Glam team backs Maris Racal's claims that Anthony Jennings said he's single

MANILA, Philippines — Maris Racal's glam team echoed the actress' sentiments that she didn't know that Anthony Jennings was still in a relationship with Jamela Villanueva.

Maris' stylist Adrianne Concepcion defended the actress in his Instagram Story.

“Single — ‘yan ang pagkakaalam naming lahat,” he said.

“Ang mga detalye ng panloloko at pangangaliwa, nalaman lang namin kasabay ng publiko," he added.

He said that he will never tolerate any of Maris' wrongdoings.

“We had no knowledge, no consent, or have condoned to any wrongdoing. And that is our truth,” he said.

“That is something I have never enabled, and will never approve of,” he added.

At the end of his post, Adrianne had a message to Maris.

“Mahigpit na yakap. Alam namin ang katotohanan, and we will rally behind you.”

