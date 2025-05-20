Kitchie Nadal breaks new ground as concert artist

The Madrid, Spain-based Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artist Kitchie Nadal is staging her first solo concert at the Big Dome, titled ‘New Ground Manila,’ in June. The pop-rock artist has curated a collection of nostalgic songs and new compositions for fans and the younger generation. From having written emo tunes, she is driven to compose ones that are positive and global issue-oriented.

Embarking on a new path or breaking new ground is in an artist’s DNA, regardless of their chosen medium or creative hub.

It makes any career thrilling and palatable as fans and the public can anticipate some newness from the artist that has long been part of their lives.

Kitchie Nadal is breaking new ground and signaling a new chapter in her recording and performing career.

The unfolding commences through “New Ground Manila,” her first solo concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, which is happening on June 21 at 8 p.m.

“For this coming event, it’s like, it’s a mixture of kilig, nervousness and so much nostalgia. It’s just a mix of emotions,” said the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) pop-rock artist behind such hits Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin, Same Ground, Bulong, among others, in a virtual group chat with the local media. “I can’t even articulate it. But overall, it’s positive. It’s a good thing.”

For the past eight years, she has been living in Madrid with her kids and husband, a journalist, and music is a part of her life.

Kitchie remains enthusiastic about performing before a crowd and churning out new songs.

“What I’m focused on now is, like, recording and I’m very, how do you say that, I’m very selective and intentional when it comes to gigging kasi I’m so far away,” shared Kitchie on where she is at in her music career now, adding that “If I go all the way to the Philippines, kailangan talagang worth it talaga siya.” It means that she has to offer something new to the listening and music-loving public and concertgoers, as one may put it.

Kitchie added that she does gigs around her home base and other countries like Sweden and Canada.

“Masaya kasi (it is fun because) I mean I’ve always wanted to have a family,” said she. “In fact, isa na nga ako sa mga huli nagka-pamilya (I was one of the last ones who started a family) amongst my friends in the music industry. So, parang I can’t complain really.”

Kitchie is enjoying juggling her family and professional lives.

During the press conference, she also talked about her family as an inspiration to making new music.

Her children are the ones who “keep me creative, you know, they keep my creative side alive and flowing,” said Kitchie, who used to write songs with themes around heartbreak, inner struggles and emotional vulnerability, but is now more driven to compose positive and global issue-oriented songs.

“I guess I’m more aware of the global issues because I’m married to a journalist,” added she.

As for the lineup of songs she has curated for the “New Ground” audience, Kitchie said, “We’re gonna be playing familiar songs, like nostalgic songs, and new songs. We’re expecting a new crowd and you know, the younger generation. So, dapat talaga may mga bagong (there really have to be new) songs.”

From the information given to this paper, one can hope that Kitchie might perform a song or two from her time as the lead vocalist of Mojofly and as a solo artist with releases like Bulong and Breathe. She also said that “‘New Ground’ is all about me exploring a new direction in my music career. You can expect fresh music, new collabs and an even bigger experience than what we shared at New Frontier Theater, the venue of my 20th anniversary concert held last 2024.”

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity because I mean I’ve been living abroad for eight years now already, although I always come back to the Philippines to do shows,” said she in the virtual interview. “I’m so thankful that with the last concert that we had kasi our 20th anniversary, we had a good response and I feel like our audience is also growing, especially among younger listeners and I think that’s our driving force why we’re going to do this Araneta show.”

“So, I’m really happy and it’s a blessing,” concluded Kitchie.

(The showcase “New Ground Manila,” is presented by RG Productions, Black Star Entertainment, Flow Asia and Air Music Ph. Tickets are available at all Ticketnet physical branches and online at ticketnet.com.ph.)