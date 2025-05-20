How PLDT Home and Netflixâ€™s new partnership impacts home entertainment

How PLDT Home and Netflix’s new partnership impacts home entertainment

“We are living the dream — the future of home entertainment is now: It’s unlimited, always on, always accessible and always evolving,” stated PLDT Home vice president for digital products and services Evert Chris Miranda during the partnership launch of PLDT Home and Netflix held recently at the Mansion Sports Bar and Lounge in Makati City.

Noting how content consumption behavior among viewers has changed over the years, with streaming becoming more popular nowadays, Miranda said it is fitting that telco and streaming platform giants should join forces.

“We are the giants when it comes to digital services. So Netflix is the No. 1 platform globally when it comes to content and when you look at the library it’s a lot, (they have) different genres and preferences. It’s all there,” Miranda told The STAR when asked about the importance of the joint deal in today’s digital age.

“We also have to look at the changing behavior of customers,” she continued. “They want on demand when they need it. Hindi yung parang linear yung channel yung pinapanood mo. So when we decided to partner with Netflix, we also looked at the customer when they consume entertainment.

“They really spend hours especially on weekends to watch their favorite shows. In fact, the trend is towards shows rather than movies. They want series. They do binge-watching all throughout the day or also on weekends.

“As Netflix further innovates as a content powerhouse that adapts to the changing way people watch their shows, PLDT Home ensures the No. 1 platform’s entertainment content reaches Filipinos with seamless, high-speed connectivity.”

PLDT Home vice president of fixed broadband product Roy Victor Añonuevo also pointed out the changing lifestyles of Filipinos.

“The lifestyle of Filipinos nowadays, we’re quite busy. We have a lot of things to do from the digital world and in your normal life. Nowadays, it’s a matter of being able to watch your favorite movie (or) series anytime you want.

“So the importance of these streaming devices is really platforms. And that’s when Netflix comes into play. As easily as pausing it, doing what you need to do then continuing after three minutes, after 24 hours or after a week, you could easily do it.”

With this in mind, Añonuevo conveyed that it is their goal to fuse these services into one. Aside from streaming at home, they are also looking at gaming and music platforms as aspects of the Filipino digital lifestyle that they “hoped to bring closer to our market.”

At the launch event, PLDT Home and Netflix introduced the PLDT Home Fiber Netflix Plan 1599, a bundle that combines unlimited fiber internet, unlimited calls and unlimited entertainment in one convenient subscription for both new and existing subscribers.

They also announced that for a limited time, customers can enjoy a free speedboost of up to 300 Mbps for six months, free installation worth P3,600 and exclusive “Switch” offer — a 50 percent discount on monthly fees for the first six months.

PLDT Home also launched the Fiber Stream Arcade, a series of in-store and mall activations across the country; Fiber Fest, a broadband festival that brings exclusive fiber deals, rewards, prizes and entertainment featuring the biggest artists to communities, and a promo offering a free trip to South Korea.

The Fiber Netflix Plan 1599 offers a “streamlined solution for broadband and entertainment expenses,” the telco said.

“It will give them convenience of being able to have, instead of two different packages, two different subscriptions, two different bills, two different due dates, just in one,” Añonuevo explained and added that the latest partnership is “just gonna be the first of many.”

They are looking at venturing into more partnerships that will cater to the needs of digital Filipinos, he added.

Apart from the PLDT Home and Netflix executives who attended the media launch, PLDT Home ambassador Dominic Roque; PLDT High Speed Hitters Mika Reyes, Jessey de Leon and Rachel Austero; and Miss Universe Philippines titleholders Gazini Ganados, Rabiya Mateo and Beatrice Luigi Gomez were also present at the event.

