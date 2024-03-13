'Tales of Saigon': Daniel Padilla returns to Vietnam

Daniel Padilla posts photos of his Vietnam vacation on his Instagram account.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Daniel Padilla has returned to Vietnam.

On his Instagram account, Daniel posted photos of his vacation. He was seen browsing a book while stopping by a streetside bookshop, enjoying live music and just hanging out with his friends.

"Tales of Saigon," Daniel captioned his post.

Last February, Daniel told ABS-CBN showbiz reporter MJ Felipe that he wanted to travel and go to Vietnam again.

"Ang dami kong gagawin sa labas ng industriya. I’m very excited… Parang nagkaroon ako ng love sa traveling ngayon,” Daniel said.

“Parang gusto kong bumalik ng Vietnam… kasi nu'ng last akong nandoon, I enjoyed it very much. Nandoon ‘yung bestfriend ko, si Seth,” he added.

It can be recalled that Daniel was linked to a Vietnamese girl who was allegedly one of the reasons behind his breakup with Kathryn Bernardo.

The girl, Minh Phuo, however, denied romance rumors with Daniel.

Minh said that she only had small talks with Daniel when he visited her brother's bar in Vietnam.

