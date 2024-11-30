^

Joshua Garcia wishes to star in a movie with Kathryn Bernardo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 10:20am
Joshua Garcia wishes to star in a movie with Kathryn Bernardo
MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Garcia revealed that he wants to do a movie with blockbuster actress Kathryn Bernardo.

In his interview with ABS-CBN News during the recent Star Magic Christmas Ball, Joshua said that there are still no offers yet but he is hoping to star in a film with Kathryn.  

“Sana! Pero wala pa naman nasabi sa akin,” Joshua said.

“Hindi pa siya totoo, pero sana,” he added. 

When asked what type of movie he wants, Joshua said: “Gusto ko sana drama, drama na romantic.”

Joshua also said that he is thankful that he is friends with Kathryn. 

“Oo naman! 'PBB' (Pinoy Big Brother) pa lang, crush ko na ‘yun eh,” he said. Joshua was a contestant in the popular reality TV show before he entered showbiz. 

“Parang inamin ko naman ‘yun nun sa PBB. Parang natutulala pa ako. Malaking achievement from humahanga lang ako sa kanya to naging mag-kaibigan kami,” he added. 

Joshua's next project is the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean series “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” with Anne Curtis and Carlo Aquino.

